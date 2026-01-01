Women’s Premier League 2026 Final, RCB Vs DC Live Photo: See The Best Photos From Vadodara

The finale of the Women’s Premier League season 4 has begun at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat between table toppers – the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 3-time runners-up Delhi Capitals. DC are making a historic fourth consecutive final appearance. Having faced heartbreak in every season since the league's inception, Jemimah Rodrigues and co are desperate to shed the runner-up tag and lift the trophy at last. Their opponents RCB dominated the early season with a five-match win streak, but Delhi come into this game with massive momentum after a clinical victory over Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator. Will RCB claim their second WPL title or will we see DC flip the script? Catch some of the best pictures live from the match.

Women’s Premier League 2026 Final : DC Women vs RCB Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate after the team won the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Radha Yadav and Nadine de Klerk celebrate after the team won the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026 Final: DC vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Royal Challengers Bengalurus Nadine de Klerk
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Nadine de Klerk celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026 Final: RCB Women vs DC Women
Delhi Capitals' captain Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026 Final: DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals' Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates her half century
Delhi Capitals' captain Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates her half century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026 Final: RCB Women vs DC Women
Delhi Capitals' Chinelle Henry plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026 Final: DC Women vs RCB Women
Delhi Capitals' Chinelle Henry, right, and Laura Wolvaardt during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League Final: RCB Women vs DC Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Grace Harris plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League Final: DC Women vs RCB Women
Delhi Capitals' Chinelle Henry with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Grace Harris during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League 2026 Final: DC vs GG Jemimah Rodrigues
Delhi Capitals' captain Jemimah Rodrigues gestures during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League 2026 Final: Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana celebrates her half century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League Final: Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Georgia Voll plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Georgia Voll celebrates her half century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026 Final: Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana and teammate Georgia Voll run between the wickets during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

