Women’s Premier League 2026 Final, RCB Vs DC Live Photo: See The Best Photos From Vadodara

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana and teammate Georgia Voll run between the wickets during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil