India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast And What Will Happen If Match Gets Washed Out

India and West Indies will be up against each other in a virtual quarter-final clash
Both teams have lost to South Africa in the Super Eights stage
There is no prediction of rain on the day of the match
India will be up against West Indies in a do-or-die Super Eights match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, March 1, 2026.
South Africa dismantled West Indies in their second Super Eights match, giving India a lifeline in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Before this match, the semi-finals qualification equation was complex for India, where if West Indies had defeated the Proteas, then the Men in Blue had to thrash both Zimbabwe and the West Indies with a massive margin to qualify.
But with South Africa's win, the equation for India became simple, where they just to have win the remaining two matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies.
India crossed the first hurdle by thumping Zimbabwe by 72 runs, leaving their last Super Eights match as a virtual quarter-final.
After a drubbing against South Africa by 76 runs, India made a remarkable comeback, posting 256 against Zimbabwe after being invited to bat first. Abhishek Sharma finally displayed some form with a majestic 30-ball 55, thus providing some respite to the Indian think tank.
However, one of India's trump cards, Varun Chakravarthy, had back-to-back average performance which is a worrying sign for the hosts, before a crucial encounter.
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast
The weather in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens for the India vs West Indies match is expected to be sunny and clear. The temperature will hover around 26 to 31 degrees Celsius during the entire day with no prediction of rain.
What if India vs West Indies Gets Washed Out?
Both India and the West Indies have one win in two matches in the Super Eights. However, the West Indies have a higher net run rate of 1.791 compared to India's 0.100.
Though, India vs West Indies is a virtual quarter-final, if it rains in Kolkata and the match gets washed off, then both teams will get a point each and West Indies will qualify into the semi-finals on account of better run-rate.
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj