'For Many Iranians, Dream Of Change Now Feels More Dangerous Than Ever'

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My journey with music began at a time when Iranian society felt deeply divided. There was tension everywhere, between people, ideas, and power. Expression was limited, and voices like mine struggled to find space. In those early days, no record label was there to publish our music, so we turned to the internet. Platforms like YouTube and SoundCloud were just beginning to grow in Iran, and everyone was experimenting. For us, it became more than an option, it became our only way forward. That digital freedom meant everything.

The band came together slowly, almost without planning. It was really a response to censorship, control, and the feeling of being silenced. Metal music already had a strong underground presence in Iran, with a rebellious energy that resonated with us. We were influenced by bands like Slayer, Rage Against the Machine, and Lamb of God. Their music challenged authority, and we wanted to do the same in our own way. We wrote about our reality, about fear, control, and the desire to be free.