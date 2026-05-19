Activists Rally at Azad Maidan Against Vindictive Use Of NSA On Journalist, Student Leader

Activists at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan protest the Uttar Pradesh government’s use of the National Security Act, highlighting alleged illegal arrests, harsh working conditions, wage disparities and calls to repeal the ‘draconian’ NSA. Photo: PTI

Activists at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan protest the Uttar Pradesh government’s use of the National Security Act, highlighting alleged illegal arrests, harsh working conditions, wage disparities and calls to repeal the ‘draconian’ NSA. Photo: PTI