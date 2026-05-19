Oklahoma City Thunder 115-122 San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Caruso’s Heroics Go In Vain During Game 1 Thriller

klahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso celebrates with guard Jalen Williams (8) after a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs Monday, May 18, 2026, in Oklahoma City (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

klahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso celebrates with guard Jalen Williams (8) after a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs Monday, May 18, 2026, in Oklahoma City (AP Photo/Nate Billings)