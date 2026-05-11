Lakers 108-131 OKC, NBA Playoffs: Thunder Defeat LA Lakers To Take 3-0 Series Lead

Ajay Mitchell had career playoff highs of 24 points and 10 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder extended their unbeaten playoff run to the brink of another Western Conference finals with a 131-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the second round on Saturday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and nine assists for the Thunder, who coolly improved to 7-0 — both in these playoffs overall, and in their seven games this season against LeBron James and the Lakers. Oklahoma City is the NBA’s sixth defending champion to start 7-0 in the following postseason after three wins over short-handed Los Angeles by a combined 59 points.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
NBA basketball playoffs series Lakers vs Thunder-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein defends during the second half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
1/9
NBA basketball playoffs series Lakers vs Thunder-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, drives by Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero defends during the second half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA basketball playoffs series Lakers vs Thunder-Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, left, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura battle for a rebound during the second half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA basketball playoffs series Lakers vs Thunder-Actor Noah Wyle
Actor Noah Wyle, right, talks with actor Don Johnson, during the first half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA basketball playoffs series Lakers vs Thunder-Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, center, dunks as Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton, left, and guard Marcus Smart defend during the first half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA basketball playoffs series Lakers vs Thunder-
Members of the Oklahoma City Thunder cheer from the bench during the second half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA basketball playoffs series Lakers vs Thunder-Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero, left, passes the ball from the floor while under pressure from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe during the second half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA basketball playoffs series Lakers vs Thunder-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, takes a pass as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defends during the first half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
NBA basketball playoffs series Lakers vs Thunder-Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain, right, gestures after scoring as Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero runs behind during the first half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
NBA basketball playoffs series Lakers vs Thunder-Luguentz Dort
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, watches along with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort as his shot misses during the first half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL's 'Discipline Problem': Code Of Conduct Breaches Test BCCI's Resolve

  2. BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Rain Interrupts Play Again In Dhaka

  3. The Other Pandya: An IPL Match-Winner Par Excellence

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Klaasen Tops Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Surges Ahead In Purple Cap Standings

  5. IPL 2026 Playoffs: Two Teams Eliminated - Check Latest Indian Premier League Points Table

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round

  2. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  4. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  5. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Pics: Vijay Takes Oath, Scripts Tamil Nadu Political History

  2. PM Modi Asks Indians To Use Less Petrol, Skip Foreign Trips And Avoid Buying Gold Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. Who Is S. Keerthana? Tamil Nadu’s Young TVK Minister From Sivakasi

  4. Day In Pics: May 09, 2026

  5. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak Sparks Global Concern: Should India Be Worried?

  2. Sri Lankan President Congratulates Vijay, Highlights Tamil Nadu’s Historic Ties With Sri Lanka

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Putin Says Ukraine War 'Coming to an End' as New Ceasefire Takes Effect

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. EPL 2025-26 Points Table: When Can Arsenal Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play

  2. IPL Dispatch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Six Over Four-Fer; Urvil Patel Shares Special Note For Father

  3. Trump Rejects Iran Proposal As ‘Totally Unacceptable’

  4. BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Rain Interrupts Play Again In Dhaka

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  6. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  7. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  8. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges