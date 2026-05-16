Minnesota Vs San Antonio, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Stephon Castle-Powered Spurs Eliminate Timberwolves

Powered by a brilliant Stephon Castle, the San Antonio Spurs eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 139-109 win in Game 6 of their NBA 2026 Playoffs Western Conference semi-finals at Target Center, Minneapolis, on Friday (May 15). Castle, 21, scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds, while De'Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists. Victor Wembanyama had a subdued outing but still managed 19 points and six assists. The Spurs controlled the pace from start to finish, leading each quarter: 36-27, 38-34, 36-23, and 29-25. For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards had 24 points on 9-for-26 shooting. Spurs, having won the best-of-seven series 4-2, will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in their conference finals, starting May 18. See the best photos from the Timberwolves vs Spurs basketball match.

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Minnesota Vs San Antonio 2026 NBA Playoffs Western Conference
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, center, passes over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Minnesota Vs San Antonio NBA 2026 Playoffs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, middle, shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves guards Ayo Dosunmu (13), top, and Anthony Edwards (5), bottom, during the first half of Game 6 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Spurs eliminate Timberwolves
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, left, and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, right, greet following Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Stephon Castle Game 6 highlights
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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2026 NBA Playoff
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) points to San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) as he questions a call during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Spurs vs Timberwolves Game 6 recap
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, center, shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) and forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Minnesota Vs San Antonio nba highlights
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Minnesota Vs San Antonio playoffs highlights
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a score with guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Western Conference semifinals game 6
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Western Conference semifinals highlights
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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