Minnesota Vs San Antonio, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Stephon Castle-Powered Spurs Eliminate Timberwolves
Powered by a brilliant Stephon Castle, the San Antonio Spurs eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 139-109 win in Game 6 of their NBA 2026 Playoffs Western Conference semi-finals at Target Center, Minneapolis, on Friday (May 15). Castle, 21, scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds, while De'Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists. Victor Wembanyama had a subdued outing but still managed 19 points and six assists. The Spurs controlled the pace from start to finish, leading each quarter: 36-27, 38-34, 36-23, and 29-25. For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards had 24 points on 9-for-26 shooting. Spurs, having won the best-of-seven series 4-2, will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in their conference finals, starting May 18. See the best photos from the Timberwolves vs Spurs basketball match.
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