FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway’s Squad Channel Norse Heritage In Epic 'Viking' Portrait

Norway’s squad is capturing global attention with a cinematic team portrait featuring them as Viking warriors
Renowned photographer David Yarrow orchestrated the striking shoot to emphasize unity and collective strength
The project blends modern sports with historical myth, echoing Yarrow’s legendary career in iconic photography
Norway has set the internet ablaze ahead of the 2026 World Cup, capturing global attention with a bold, cinematic marketing campaign that positions the squad as modern-day warriors. In a dramatic departure from the traditional, buttoned-up airport-departure photos, the Norwegian Football Federation opted for a striking aesthetic that leans heavily into the nation's rugged heritage.
The centerpiece of this campaign is a breathtaking team portrait captured by renowned British photographer David Yarrow. The image features the 26-man squad—including superstar striker Erling Haaland—clad in authentic, theatre-grade Viking attire, complete with shields, swords, and longships in the background.
Set against the moody, epic backdrop of an Oslo fjord, the photograph intentionally evokes the spirit of historical Norse explorers crossing the Atlantic. Yarrow, who has developed a reputation for immersive and narrative-driven work, choreographed the shoot to emphasize collective strength and unity, ensuring that every player—from the high-profile stars to the reserve goalkeepers—shares equal prominence within the frame.
The project began during an international break in 2023, when Yarrow first photographed Manchester City star Erling Haaland in similar garb. Yarrow noted that Haaland’s natural physicality made him the perfect candidate to embody a Viking warrior.
Logistically, the shoot proved challenging due to the players' packed club schedules. Ødegaard, for instance, had to be photographed separately following his commitments with Arsenal in the Champions League final, with Yarrow masterfully blending the images to match the original shoot's conditions.
The costumes, sourced from professional theatre companies in Oslo, add a layer of historical authenticity that Yarrow hopes will resonate with fans and supporters.
Beyond its artistic merit, the project holds a philanthropic purpose, with the photograph intended to support Norwegian charities. Yarrow, who famously captured an iconic image of Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup, views this project as a meaningful continuation of his career in sports photography.
As Norway looks ahead to their group stage matches against Iraq, Senegal, and France, the image serves as a potent symbol of their ambition. While Yarrow remains focused on his own country’s masochistic"journey—admitting he is far too nervous about Scotland’s opener against Haiti to attend the Mexico 2026 opening ceremony—his Viking portrait stands as a striking declaration of intent from a Norway side finally ready to make their mark on the global stage.
Who Is David Yarrow
The man behind the lens, David Yarrow, is no stranger to iconic sports photography. His career was effectively launched by a single, legendary frame he captured as a 20-year-old: Diego Maradona holding the World Cup trophy aloft on the shoulders of his teammates following Argentina’s 1986 victory.
That image remains the third best-selling sports photograph of all time and solidified Yarrow’s reputation for capturing "the decisive moment." By bringing that same sense of historical gravity and visual storytelling to the Norway squad, Yarrow has once again created an image that transcends the sport itself, turning the Norwegian team’s journey into a grand, mythological odyssey.
Fixtures
Iraq vs. Norway - June 17, 2026 (03:30 AM) - Boston Stadium (Foxborough)
Norway vs. Senegal - June 23, 2026 (05:30 AM) - New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford)
Norway vs. France - June 27, 2026 (12:30 AM) - Boston Stadium (Foxborough)
Squad
Goalkeepers
Ørjan Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik
Defenders
Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Skiri Østigård, David Møller Wolfe, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Torbjørn Heggem, Fredrik Bjørkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langås
Midfielders
Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Fredrik Aursnes
Forwards
Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Oscar Bobb, Antonio Nusa
Norway In FIFA World Cup 2026
Norway returns to the FIFA World Cup stage in 2026 for the first time in 28 years, ending a long absence with a dominant, perfect qualifying campaign. Under the guidance of coach Ståle Solbakken, the team enter North America bolstered by a golden generation of talent.
Headlined by Manchester City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland—who netted 16 goals in qualifying—and Arsenal midfield maestro Martin Ødegaard, Norway showcased exceptional form, scoring 37 goals across eight matches. This squad also features notable talents like Alexander Sørloth, Oscar Bobb, and Antonio Nusa, balanced by a strong defensive core
Drawn into Group I, Norway faces a challenging path against two-time world champions France, African powerhouse Senegal, and Iraq. While France remains the group favorite, the sheer quality of Norway’s attack has made them a side to watch. Having reached the Round of 16 in both 1938 and 1998, the team aims to surpass their historical best