Diamond League 2026 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Opening Leg?

Summary of this article
Diamond League 2026 is set to begin in Shanghai on May 16
World record-holder will kick off his Diamond League season on opening day
In India you can watch live streaming of Diamond League 2026 at the official Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel and their official Facebook page
World record-holder Armand Duplantis will kick off the 2026 season of the Diamond League at the Shanghai/Keqiao meet on Saturday, May 15.
The Swedish star, also known as “Mondo,” will be among several top athletes competing at the first leg of the League alongside big names like Faith Kipyegon, Karsten Warholm, Letsile Tebogo and Tobi Amusan, making it an exciting start to the season. This year, the Diamond League will move across four continents and 15 cities before the grand two-day final takes place in Brussels.
As there are no Olympic or World Championship events in 2026, Diamond League becomes one of the most celebrated track and field events of the season. There's a total prize money of $9.24 million, which will assist athletes in getting ready for the season-ending Ultimate Championships in Budapest on September 11-13.
Two major events - pole vault and discus will feature seven of the world's top 10-ranked athletes, while in women's shot put, the world's six top throwers will compete against each other.
Another exciting highlight of the opening day will be the exciting contest between world champions in women's sprint hurdles and a riveting clash between American and African sprinters in the men's 100. The main competition session at China Textile City Sports Center will begin at 7:04 pm local time (11:04 GMT).
Diamond League 2026: Streaming Details
Where will the opening leg Diamond League 2026 take place?
The opening leg of the Diamond League 2026 will take place in Shanghai/Keqiao meet on Saturday, May 15.
When will the opening day Diamond League 2026 start?
The opening leg of the Diamond League 2026 will start at 4:30 PM IST
Where can we watch the opening leg Diamond League 2026 in India?
You can watch the live streaming of Diamond League 2026 at the official Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel and their official Facebook page.