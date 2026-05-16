India At Shanghai Diamond League: Parul Chaudhary Finishes Creditable 7th In 3000m Steeplechase

Summary of this article
Parul Chaudhary runs her second career-best 3000m steeplechase race in Shanghai
The 31-year-old clocks 9 minutes 12.84 seconds to finish seventh
This was Parul's season-opening race and first after World Championships in September 2025
National record holder Parul Chaudhary ran her second career-best 3000m steeplechase race to finish seventh in the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Shanghai on Saturday.
The 31-year-old Parul clocked 9 minutes 12.84 seconds in a quality field. Uganda’s 2021 Tokyo Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai won the title in 8:51.47 as world champion Faith Cherotich of Kenya finished just 0.01 behind in 8:51.48.
Tunisia’s Marwa Bouzayani was third in 8:58.09. Ethiopia’s Kena Tufa was the fourth competitor to run sub-9 minute, clocking 8:59.66 for a fourth-place finish.
This was Parul's season-opening race and first after the World Championships in September 2025 in Tokyo, where she had failed to make it to the final round.
Her national record stands at 9:12.46 which she clocked in 2025. She also holds the 5000m national record.
Parul had won a 3000m steeplechase silver and 5000m gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.