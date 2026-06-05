India 1-3 Tajikistan, FIFA International Friendly: Blue Tigers Thumped In Tursunzoda Despite Farukh's Late Consolation

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The visitors managed to reduce the margin late in the game after a superb effort from Farukh Choudhary (88th) but could not prevent a third successive defeat in their recent run of international friendlies

India National Football Team
IND will play yet another friendly against the same opposition on June 9. Photo: X/IndianFootball
Summary of this article

  • Blue Tigers went down 1-3 to Tajikistan in the friendly

  • They will play another international friendly against the host nation on June 9

  • The Blue Tigers came into this match on the back of two defeats at the Unity Cup

India suffered a 1-3 defeat against higher-ranked Tajikistan in an international football friendly on Friday.

India will play another international friendly against the host nation on June 9.

The home team took the lead early through Sheriddin Boboev's spot kick in the ninth minute and carried the advantage into the break as India struggled to create clear-cut chances against a well-organised Tajik defence.

India fought hard after the change of ends but Tajikistan tightened their grip on the contest with two more goals from Mekhrubon Karimov (61st minute) and Ehson Panjshanbe (67th) in the second half.

The visitors managed to reduce the margin late in the game after a superb effort from Farukh Choudhary (88th) but could not prevent a third successive defeat in their recent run of international friendlies.

The match was part of India's preparations for upcoming continental assignments, with head coach Khalid Jamil expected to use the outing to assess combinations and give exposure to several players against quality opposition.

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The Blue Tigers came into this match on the back of two defeats at the Unity Cup in London in which they lost 0-2 to Jamaica and 0-1 to Zimbabwe.

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