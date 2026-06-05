India 1-3 Tajikistan, FIFA International Friendly: Blue Tigers Thumped In Tursunzoda Despite Farukh's Late Consolation

P PTI 5 June 2026 11:09 pm Published at: 5 June 2026 11:08 pm Updated on:

The visitors managed to reduce the margin late in the game after a superb effort from Farukh Choudhary (88th) but could not prevent a third successive defeat in their recent run of international friendlies

P PTI 5 June 2026 11:09 pm Published at: 5 June 2026 11:08 pm Updated on:

IND will play yet another friendly against the same opposition on June 9. Photo: X/IndianFootball

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