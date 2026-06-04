Deflated India Eye Turnaround In FIFA Friendly Against Tajikistan

After being deflated by back-to-back defeats in the Unity Cup last month, India's beleaguered football team would need all the resilience it can muster to outwit a rising Tajikistan when the two sides clash in a FIFA international friendly here on Friday.
For inspiration, the Indians can draw from their win against the same opponents last year in the CAFA Nations Cup.
But coming in for Friday's game, India have lost to Jamaica (0-2) and Zimbabwe (0-1) in the Unity Cup in London on May 27 and 30 respectively, before arriving here for two matches against Tajikistan in the current FIFA international window (June 1-9).
The second match will also be played here on Sunday.
India's 2-1 win over Tajikistan on August 29 last year during the CAFA Nations Cup at the same venue of Hisor Central Stadium was head coach Khalid Jamil's first match in charge of the team.
India had finished third in that tournament, after beating Oman in a penalty shootout.
But India could win only once in the next six matches, losing to the likes of Bangladesh and Singapore. Pressure has been piling on Jamil under whom India have won just three matches out of 10 so far.
India played the Unity Cup without seven Mohun Bagan Super Giant players after the club refused to release them at the eleventh hour on the ground that the tournament was being held outside the FIFA window.
The same controversy was triggered during the CAFA Nations Cup last year when MBSG refused to release seven players.
The two international friendly matches are being held inside the FIFA window but Mohun Bagan Super Giant players not will feature in them. The Indian team reached here directly from London.
After Mohun Bagan Super Giant refused to release seven of their players for the Unity Cup, the AIFF had made late additions of five players to the team.
Three out of those five, Mohammed Sanan Kundoyi, Vikram Partap Singh and Macarton Louis Nickson have been named in the 22-member squad for the two friendlies against Tajikistan here.
"We need to utilise every available FIFA international window to prepare for the tournaments we have up ahead," Jamil said.
In a blow to India, Ryan Williams, who made it to the Indian team after relinquishing his Australian passport recently, got injured during the Unity Cup and has been replaced by Parthib Gogoi in the squad.
While India's FIFA ranking has been on the slide since failing to qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup, Tajikistan's fortunes have been on the rise.
The central Asian country qualified for the 2027 Asian Cup and is ranked much higher than India in the FIFA charts 103 as against teh latter's 137.
Tajikistan, however, will be playing their first match under a new coach Igor Angelovski from Mecedonia.
Historically, India and Tajikistan have played each other six times in the past, with the Central Asian country winning three.
The Blue Tigers have won twice in the AFC Challenge Cup 2008 final and 2025 CAFA Nations Cup while one match had ended in a draw.