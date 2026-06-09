India Vs Tajikistan Football LIVE Score, International Friendly: Can Khalid Jamil's Blue Tigers End Tour On A High?

File Photo: New India coach Khalid Jamil at the national camp in Bengaluru. X/IndianFootball

Hello and welcome to tonight's International friendly as the Indian football team face Tajikistan in the second of their two FIFA international friendlies. The Blue Tigers suffered a 1-3 defeat in the first game, with Farukh Choudhary's free-kick goal being the only saving grace. With the pressure building up on Khalid Jamil and the players, the Indian team must seek retributuon in the second match. Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND vs TJK second international friendly match at Hisor Central Stadium, right here

LIVE UPDATES

9 Jun 2026, 07:38:59 pm IST India vs Tajikistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Timings & Streaming Details What time will the India vs Tajikistan international friendly start? The India vs Tajikistan international friendly will kick off at 8:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time. How To Watch in India? The India vs Tajikistan international friendly will be available for live streaming on the Football TV Tajikistan YouTube channel.