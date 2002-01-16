  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. vikram pratap singh
images

Name: Vikram Partap Singh Sandhu

Born: 16th January 2002

Vikram Partap Singh Sandhu is an Indian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC and the Indian national team.

Sandhu started his youth career at the Chandigarh Football Academy before having a brief stint with Minerva Punjab's academy.

In 2018, he joined the I-League club Indian Arrows, making his professional debut on 25 November 2018 against Real Kashmir at the age of 16. Sandhu scored his first professional goal on 13 January 2019 in a win over Shillong Lajong.

At youth international levels, Sandhu represented India at the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship, scoring against Vietnam to help India reach the quarterfinals.

In 2019, he was part of the India U-20 squad that emerged champions at the OFC Youth Development Tournament in Vanuatu, finishing as the top scorer with two goals, including one in the final.

In October 2020, Sandhu signed a three-year deal with an option to extend for a further season with Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC.

He made his debut for Mumbai City on 20 December 2020, coming on as a late substitute in a 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC.

On 1 December 2021, Sandhu scored his first goals for the club, netting a brace in a 5-1 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan. He was later included in Mumbai City's 2022 AFC Champions League squad.

Sandhu played his 50th match for Mumbai City on 19 January 2023 and signed a contract extension until 2026 in June that year.

In the 2023-24 ISL season, he scored his first hat-trick for the club on 12 March 2024 in a 4-1 win over NorthEast United, becoming only the sixth Indian to achieve that feat and the second-youngest ever. This hat-trick also earned him the ISL Emerging Player of the Month award for February 2024.

Sandhu made his senior international debut for India in January 2024, coming on as a late substitute against Australia during the 2024 AFC Asian Cup.

Prior to that, he had represented India at various youth levels, including the U-23 team where he scored on his debut against Oman in October 2021 during qualifying for the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  2. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  3. Graham Thorpe: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund Sign Germany Forward Maximilian Beier From Hoffenheim
  2. Premier League: Manchester City's Unprecedented Reign Likely To Face Stormy Waters
  3. Brentford Complete 27.5-Million-Pound Deal For Liverpool's Carvalho
  4. Premier League: Watch Out For These Five Young Stars Poised For Breakout Season
  5. Pedro Neto Out 'To Make History' At New Club Chelsea
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Sends Notice To ED In Bail Plea Of AAP's Vijay Nair Linked To Delhi Excise Policy
  2. Kolkata Doctor Death: Sandip Ghosh Appointed As New Principal At CNMCH Hours After Resigning From RG Kar Hospital; Sparks Debate
  3. Unfulfilled Promises And Ongoing Struggles In The Life Of Bonded Labourers
  4. Govt Extends Discussion On Broadcasting Services Bill, Seeks Suggestions By Oct 15
  5. Uttar Pradesh: Influential Man Arrested For Alleged Rape Attempt In Kanauj; BJP Slams SP
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  2. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  3. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  4. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  5. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
World News
  1. In A First, Zelenskyy Confirms Ukrainian Military Operating Inside Russia's Kursk
  2. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  3. 'Frequent Beatings', 'Overcrowding': Released Palestinian Prisoners Share Abuse Stories Of Israeli Prisons
  4. Congo: Islamic State Group Militants Kill 12 People In North Kivu
  5. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged