Vikram Partap Singh Sandhu is an Indian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC and the Indian national team.

Sandhu started his youth career at the Chandigarh Football Academy before having a brief stint with Minerva Punjab's academy.

In 2018, he joined the I-League club Indian Arrows, making his professional debut on 25 November 2018 against Real Kashmir at the age of 16. Sandhu scored his first professional goal on 13 January 2019 in a win over Shillong Lajong.

At youth international levels, Sandhu represented India at the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship, scoring against Vietnam to help India reach the quarterfinals.

In 2019, he was part of the India U-20 squad that emerged champions at the OFC Youth Development Tournament in Vanuatu, finishing as the top scorer with two goals, including one in the final.

In October 2020, Sandhu signed a three-year deal with an option to extend for a further season with Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC.

He made his debut for Mumbai City on 20 December 2020, coming on as a late substitute in a 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC.

On 1 December 2021, Sandhu scored his first goals for the club, netting a brace in a 5-1 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan. He was later included in Mumbai City's 2022 AFC Champions League squad.

Sandhu played his 50th match for Mumbai City on 19 January 2023 and signed a contract extension until 2026 in June that year.

In the 2023-24 ISL season, he scored his first hat-trick for the club on 12 March 2024 in a 4-1 win over NorthEast United, becoming only the sixth Indian to achieve that feat and the second-youngest ever. This hat-trick also earned him the ISL Emerging Player of the Month award for February 2024.

Sandhu made his senior international debut for India in January 2024, coming on as a late substitute against Australia during the 2024 AFC Asian Cup.

Prior to that, he had represented India at various youth levels, including the U-23 team where he scored on his debut against Oman in October 2021 during qualifying for the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.