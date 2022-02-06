Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
ISL 2021-22: Vikram Singh Strikes Late Against Chennaiyin FC As Mumbai City FC End Winless Run

The win lifted Mumbai City FC to fifth spot, level on points with fourth-placed Jamshedpur FC. Mumbai City FC play Odisha FC on Sunday.

ISL 2021-22: Vikram Singh Strikes Late Against Chennaiyin FC As Mumbai City FC End Winless Run
Mumbai City FC players celebrate their win over Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2021-22 on Sunday. ISL

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 10:17 pm

Defending champions Mumbai City FC finally ended their seven-game winless run in Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 with a 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday. (More Football News)

The match was decided by a 85th-minute strike from Vikram Partap Singh which was enough to elevate Mumbai City to fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed Jamshedpur FC.

Des Buckingham’s men were more dominant in possession during the first few minutes and created more scoring chances than their opponents. Igor Angulo tested the goalkeeper with a meek left-footed shot at the stroke of the 18th minute which was saved easily.

The Marina Machans soaked more pressure as the first half progressed, trying to catch the opposition on the counter. Nerijus Valskis came close to breaking the deadlock before the break but he was caught offside inside the box by the assistant referee.

Angulo then saw his header go narrowly past the right side of the goal but he too was adjudged to be in an offside position. There was nothing to separate the teams at the halftime break as the score remained goalless.

The second half saw more pressure from Mumbai City as Apuia had his shot go past the right side of the goal within five minutes of the restart. At the hour mark, Lallianzuala Chhangte placed the ball on a platter for Angulo from the right who could not find the connection to score the elusive goal.

The game headed into the last ten minutes without a goal on the board. However, the breakthrough finally came from Vikram Pratap Singh. The winger was fed by Bradden Inman on the far post, found himself unmarked and placed the ball in the back of the net from close-range.

Lukasz Gikiewicz had a late chance to score the equaliser but managed to send his shot above the crossbar. The five minutes for stoppages were not enough for CFC to find an equaliser as the Islanders took all three points.

Chennaiyin FC meet a struggling FC Goa in their next at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday while Mumbai City FC face a stern Odisha FC challenge at the PJN Stadium on Sunday.

