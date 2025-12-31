English Premier League Wrap: Arsenal Cruise, Chelsea Slip Again, Man United Frustrated

English Premier League 2025-26 Wrap: Arsenal underlined their title credentials, while Chelsea and Manchester United dropped points at home. Newcastle and Everton impressed, as West Ham’s struggles deepened

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 19 Tuesday Wrap Arsenal Chelsea Manchester United
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 despite missing Declan Rice, ending Villa’s 11-game winning run

  • Chelsea were held 2-2 by Bournemouth, while Manchester United drew 1-1 with bottom club Wolves

  • Newcastle clinched a 3-1 win at Burnley, Everton beat Nottingham Forest, and West Ham drew against Brighton

Matchday 19 of the English Premier League delivered a mixed bag of results for the big clubs, as Arsenal solidified their title credentials while Chelsea and Manchester United were left ruing missed opportunities.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United strengthened their mid-table position with a convincing away win, Everton impressed on the road, and West Ham’s struggles continued despite flashes of individual brilliance.

Arsenal Share Goals In Statement Villa Win

Arsenal once again demonstrated that they do not rely on a single scorer, spreading the goals around in a commanding 4-1 victory despite missing influential midfielder Declan Rice, sidelined with a knee injury.

Centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring shortly after the break, rising to head home from a corner. The goal stood after officials ruled that he had not impeded Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with his elbow.

Midfielder Martin Zubimendi doubled the advantage in the 52nd minute, finishing confidently after captain Martin Odegaard won possession in midfield and slid a perfectly weighted pass behind Villa’s defence.

Related Content
Related Content

Arsenal continued to dominate. Leandro Trossard curled in a superb third from the edge of the area in the 69th minute before playing a key role in the fourth. A flowing counterattack from deep ended with Gabriel Jesus bending a near-identical finish into the same corner in the 78th minute.

The result was all the more impressive given Villa arrived on the back of 11 straight wins in all competitions. Ollie Watkins grabbed a late consolation goal in injury time.

After the match, Arsenal’s former manager addressed a touchline moment, telling Sky Sports, “Always my routine is (to) go to the opposition coach, shake hands and go inside. If he is not doing the same rule, I can’t wait … it was cold.”

Defensive Errors Cost Chelsea Again

Chelsea’s problems at the back were again exposed as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Bournemouth, a result that left them fifth on goal difference, level on 30 points with Manchester United.

The visitors struck first when David Brooks converted from close range after Chelsea failed to clear a throw-in from the right.

Chelsea responded through Cole Palmer, who converted a penalty in the 15th minute after VAR ruled that Antoine Semenyo’s knee had clipped Estevão. Enzo Fernandez then put the hosts ahead midway through the first half.

However, poor defending proved costly once more. A headed flick-on from a throw-in allowed Justin Kluivert to score unmarked at the back post, sealing the 2-2 draw.

Man United Held At Old Trafford

Manchester United were frustrated at Old Trafford, settling for a 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Wolverhampton, whose manager, Rob Edwards, claimed his first point since taking charge in November.

United led through Joshua Zirkzee, whose deflected strike found the net in the 27th minute. Wolves hit back just before halftime when Ladislav Krejci powered home a downward header.

United thought they had won it late on, but Patrick Dorgu’s injury-time effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Boos greeted the final whistle from home supporters, while the travelling Wolves fans celebrated loudly, chanting: “We’ve won a point.”

Newcastle, Everton, West Ham See Mixed Fortunes

Newcastle United climbed to 10th after a 3-1 win at Burnley, scoring twice inside seven minutes. Joelinton finished a move set up by Anthony Gordon, before Yoane Wissa bundled in his first league goal since joining from Brentford.

Burnley responded through Josh Laurent, but Newcastle weathered pressure before Bruno Guimarães sealed the points with an expert stoppage-time lob. Burnley remain second from bottom, two points behind West Ham.

At the City Ground, Everton beat Nottingham Forest 2-0. James Garner opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a low drive after being set up by Dwight McNeil, before turning provider late on with a defence-splitting pass for Thierno Barry.

West Ham, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with Brighton in another damaging result. Jarrod Bowen finished calmly after an exquisite through ball from Lucas Paqueta, while Danny Welbeck equalised from the spot and later hit the crossbar with a Panenka-style penalty.

Paqueta converted his own penalty in first-half stoppage time, but Joel Veltman headed in from a corner to level in the 61st minute.

Next, defending champions Liverpool will host Leeds United on Thursday, as the English Premier League festive schedule continues to test squad depth and momentum.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Century For Mumbai; Prabhsimran Powers Punjab Win

  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  3. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  4. Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Aryan Juyal’s 150 Powers UP To 291/2

  5. Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: ODI Beat DEL By 79 Runs After Bowling Them Out For 193

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  3. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  4. Tamil Nadu Teens Arrested for Attacking Migrant Worker With Machetes

  5. Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

  3. Turkey Detains 110 Suspects In Islamic State After Deadly Clash

  4. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  5. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral Ceremony

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller