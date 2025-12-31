English Premier League Wrap: Arsenal Cruise, Chelsea Slip Again, Man United Frustrated

Arsenal thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 despite missing Declan Rice, ending Villa’s 11-game winning run
Chelsea were held 2-2 by Bournemouth, while Manchester United drew 1-1 with bottom club Wolves
Newcastle clinched a 3-1 win at Burnley, Everton beat Nottingham Forest, and West Ham drew against Brighton
Matchday 19 of the English Premier League delivered a mixed bag of results for the big clubs, as Arsenal solidified their title credentials while Chelsea and Manchester United were left ruing missed opportunities.
Elsewhere, Newcastle United strengthened their mid-table position with a convincing away win, Everton impressed on the road, and West Ham’s struggles continued despite flashes of individual brilliance.
Arsenal Share Goals In Statement Villa Win
Arsenal once again demonstrated that they do not rely on a single scorer, spreading the goals around in a commanding 4-1 victory despite missing influential midfielder Declan Rice, sidelined with a knee injury.
Centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring shortly after the break, rising to head home from a corner. The goal stood after officials ruled that he had not impeded Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with his elbow.
Midfielder Martin Zubimendi doubled the advantage in the 52nd minute, finishing confidently after captain Martin Odegaard won possession in midfield and slid a perfectly weighted pass behind Villa’s defence.
Arsenal continued to dominate. Leandro Trossard curled in a superb third from the edge of the area in the 69th minute before playing a key role in the fourth. A flowing counterattack from deep ended with Gabriel Jesus bending a near-identical finish into the same corner in the 78th minute.
The result was all the more impressive given Villa arrived on the back of 11 straight wins in all competitions. Ollie Watkins grabbed a late consolation goal in injury time.
After the match, Arsenal’s former manager addressed a touchline moment, telling Sky Sports, “Always my routine is (to) go to the opposition coach, shake hands and go inside. If he is not doing the same rule, I can’t wait … it was cold.”
Defensive Errors Cost Chelsea Again
Chelsea’s problems at the back were again exposed as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Bournemouth, a result that left them fifth on goal difference, level on 30 points with Manchester United.
The visitors struck first when David Brooks converted from close range after Chelsea failed to clear a throw-in from the right.
Chelsea responded through Cole Palmer, who converted a penalty in the 15th minute after VAR ruled that Antoine Semenyo’s knee had clipped Estevão. Enzo Fernandez then put the hosts ahead midway through the first half.
However, poor defending proved costly once more. A headed flick-on from a throw-in allowed Justin Kluivert to score unmarked at the back post, sealing the 2-2 draw.
Man United Held At Old Trafford
Manchester United were frustrated at Old Trafford, settling for a 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Wolverhampton, whose manager, Rob Edwards, claimed his first point since taking charge in November.
United led through Joshua Zirkzee, whose deflected strike found the net in the 27th minute. Wolves hit back just before halftime when Ladislav Krejci powered home a downward header.
United thought they had won it late on, but Patrick Dorgu’s injury-time effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.
Boos greeted the final whistle from home supporters, while the travelling Wolves fans celebrated loudly, chanting: “We’ve won a point.”
Newcastle, Everton, West Ham See Mixed Fortunes
Newcastle United climbed to 10th after a 3-1 win at Burnley, scoring twice inside seven minutes. Joelinton finished a move set up by Anthony Gordon, before Yoane Wissa bundled in his first league goal since joining from Brentford.
Burnley responded through Josh Laurent, but Newcastle weathered pressure before Bruno Guimarães sealed the points with an expert stoppage-time lob. Burnley remain second from bottom, two points behind West Ham.
At the City Ground, Everton beat Nottingham Forest 2-0. James Garner opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a low drive after being set up by Dwight McNeil, before turning provider late on with a defence-splitting pass for Thierno Barry.
West Ham, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with Brighton in another damaging result. Jarrod Bowen finished calmly after an exquisite through ball from Lucas Paqueta, while Danny Welbeck equalised from the spot and later hit the crossbar with a Panenka-style penalty.
Paqueta converted his own penalty in first-half stoppage time, but Joel Veltman headed in from a corner to level in the 61st minute.
Next, defending champions Liverpool will host Leeds United on Thursday, as the English Premier League festive schedule continues to test squad depth and momentum.
