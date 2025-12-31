Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth, Premier League: Blues Share Spoils Against Cherries In Chaotic Stamford Bridge Draw

In a battle between two of the division's out-of-form sides, neither team could find a winner in the second half as their respective battles at both ends of the table took a hit

Chelsea vs Bournemouth
David Brooks celebrates his goal against Chelsea
  • Blues dropped points yet again at home, this time to Bournemouth

  • Cherries are on the verge of losing their star player, Antoine Semenyo

  • Chelsea remain fifth in the EPL table

Bournemouth and Chelsea played out a chaotic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge that saw all four goals come during the opening half an hour on Tuesday. 

In a battle between two of the division's out-of-form sides, neither team could find a winner in the second half as their respective battles at both ends of the table took a hit. 

David Brooks bundled the visitors into a sixth-minute lead after seeing his initial effort saved by Robert Sanchez, with the Bournemouth captain on hand to tuck home the rebound after Antoine Semenyo's long throw caused confusion in the Chelsea box. 

But Semenyo, who has been linked with a January move to Manchester City this week, was involved again at the other end, this time bundling Estevao to ground inside the box. 

And following a VAR review, a penalty was awarded against the Bournemouth talisman, with Cole Palmer on hand to squeeze home the resulting spot-kick in the 15th minute. 

Chelsea then continued the scoring eight minutes later when Enzo Fernandez, on the occasion of his 100th Premier League appearance, collected Alejandro Garnacho's pass before picking out the top-right corner with a sublime finish. 

However, Bournemouth restored parity once more with 27 minutes on the clock as Chelsea failed to deal with another Semenyo throw, this time Trevoh Chalobah flicked the ball on to an unmarked Justin Kluivert to score at the back post. 

A chaotic opening to the game eventually settled after the break, though Estevao's stinging drive just after the hour kept former Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic on his toes. 

Fernandez then spurned a glorious chance to seal the win 13 minutes from time as he curled over the crossbar, before Bournemouth substitute Enes Unal also blazed high at the other end in second-half stoppage time. 

Data Debrief: Chelsea's familiar story continues

Having lost to Aston Villa last time out, Chelsea supporters would have hoped they would have learned their lesson after losing a game in which they had scored first. However, that failed to transpire once again here. 

The Blues have now dropped 15 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season – more than any other side. It's as many as they dropped having led in the whole of 2024-25.

And those shortcomings spoilt Fernandez's milestone moment. Indeed, the Argentine became the third player to score on his 100th Premier League appearance for Chelsea, after Gus Poyet against Tottenham in April 2001 and David Luiz against Liverpool in January 2017.

It was a game that saw chances at either end, with Chelsea registering an expected goals (xG) total of 2.43 from their 17 shots to Bournemouth's 2.94 from the same amount of attempts, but Andoni Iraola will certainly be the happier of the two managers. 

Published At:
