West Ham 1-1 Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26: Spoils Shared At London Stadium
Manchester United’s four-game winning streak under Michael Carrick ended in dramatic fashion at the London Stadium. Despite dominating possession, United fell behind in the 49th minute when Tomas Soucek poked home a low cross from Jarrod Bowen. West Ham defended resolutely and looked set for a vital victory in their survival bid, but United’s persistence finally paid off deep into stoppage time. In the 95th minute, substitute Benjamin Sesko found space in the box to fire home a clinical equalizer, rescuing a point for the Red Devils and keeping them firmly in the Champions League qualification hunt.
