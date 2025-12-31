Manchester United 1-1 Wolves, Premier League: Ladislav Krejci Header Halts Visitors' 11-game Losing Streak

Wolves ended their miserable 11-game losing run at Old Trafford
Man United were drab in their performance against winless Wolves
Ruben Amorim's side stayed sixth in the PL standings
Wolves produced a spirited performance at Old Trafford to claim a hard-earned 1-1 draw with Manchester United.
The Premier League's bottom side ended a run of 11 straight defeats, after Ladislav Krejci's header cancelled out Joshua Zirkzee's first top-flight home goal in over a year.
United broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, as Zirkzee cleverly turned away from his marker before his shot deflected in via Krejci.
After Benjamin Sesko headed a decent opportunity against the post from close range, Krejci atoned for his misfortune at the other end just before half-time, finding the far corner with a well-placed header.
Both sides went close to edging their noses in front after the break.
Jose Sa did brilliantly to claw Yerson Mosquera's loose header off his goal-line, while the latter and Krejci were denied in quick succession by Senne Lammens at the other end.
Patrick Dorgu, the scorer of the Red Devils' winner against Newcastle United last time out, thought he was the hero once more in the 90th minute, but his converted rebound from Sesko's initial attempt was ruled out by the offside flag.
Data Debrief: More unwanted history for Wolves
Wolves have avoided equalling the record for the most Premier League defeats during a single calendar year, set by Ipswich Town (26) in 1994.
Nevertheless, their points-per-game ratio of 0.76 in 2025 (29 points in 38 games) is the worst by a team in a full year of Premier League football since Huddersfield Town in 2018 (23 in 37 games, 0.62).
Wolves became only the second side in top-flight history to go 19 matches from the start of a season without winning, after Bolton Wanderers in 1902-03. They are also the first in any of England's top four divisions to do that since Macclesfield Town in League Two in 2006-07.
They are also the first side to concede 40 or more goals at the halfway stage in consecutive Premier League seasons (42 in 2024-25, 40 in 2025-26).
However, despite the damning statistics, Wolves can at least head into 2026 with some kind of spring in their step.