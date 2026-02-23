Delhi Police Launches Mobile Surveillance Unit With Facial Recognition System

The aim is to create a 'zero-blind-spot' environment in commercial hubs, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Police
Delhi Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
  • Delhi Police on Monday rolled out a high-tech mobile unit fitted with facial recognition system (FRS) in Delhi's Shahdara.

  • The move is aimed at strengthening surveillance and crime prevention in crowded urban pockets.

  • The idea is to have 'no blind spot' Enviornment and criminals can't roam in plain sight, said the DCP Prashant Gautam while flagging the unit.

The Delhi Police on Monday rolled out a high-tech mobile unit fitted with facial recognition system (FRS) in Delhi's Shahdara. The move is aimed at strengthening surveillance and crime prevention in crowded urban pockets, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam while flagging the unit.

The vehicle is named ‘DP-DRISTHI’ — Delhi Police Dynamic Real-time Identification and Surveillance for Human Tracking Initiative — was flagged off by in the Gandhi Nagar market area. The idea was to create a 'zero-blind-spot' environment in commercial hubs of the national capital.

According to police, the vehicle is equipped with advanced cameras integrated with a facial recognition system capable of scanning faces in crowded areas and matching them in real time with a database of individuals with previous criminal records.

As the vehicle patrols busy markets and public places, the system scans multiple faces per minute and automatically compares them with police records. In case of a match, the system immediately alerts the police team deployed in the vehicle, enabling prompt action, the DCP said.

Police said the system has been specially designed for densely populated and commercially active areas such as Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Shahdara and Mandoli Road, where large crowds often provide anonymity to offenders.

“DP-DRISTHI is not merely a surveillance vehicle but a mobile intelligence hub designed to remove the anonymity often exploited by criminals in crowded spaces. The advanced cameras can isolate and identify individual faces even in dense, moving crowds,” he said.

The vehicle captures high-quality images that can be used for investigation, legal documentation and forensic identification. It can be deployed dynamically in crime-prone areas and shifted to different hotspots based on tactical requirements, the officer said.

“With DP-DRISTHI, we are bringing modern technology directly to the streets. Criminals cannot hide in crowds. If a known offender is present, our team will know immediately,” the DCP said.

Published At:
