Sudan 0-1 Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Lassina Traore Breaks Deadlock In Casablanca

Representative Image Of AFCON 2025-26 | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Good Evening African Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the subsequent Africa Cup of Nations Group E finale between Sudan and Burkina Faso at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca. With Algeria already securing the top spot, this clash is a direct ticket for the second spot in the group. Both sides enter the final matchday locked on three points. Sudan kept their dreams alive with a gritty 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea and will aim to repeat their 2012 heroics against the Stallions. With both the teams already making it to the round of 16, this match is expected to be a dead rubber. Follow along for the real-time updates, playing XIs, live score and more.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Dec 2025, 11:05:31 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Action 71'|SUD 0-1 BFA

31 Dec 2025, 10:57:24 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Action In The Middle |SUD 0-1 BFA Action continues to be fought in the middle of the park. Burkina Faso continue to lead the game with a one-goal margin but still long way off.

31 Dec 2025, 10:49:11 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Second-half Action |SUD 0-1 BFA Sudan need to respond in some way or the other. Can they peg Burkina Faso and score an equaliser?

31 Dec 2025, 10:42:58 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Second-half Begins |SUD 0-1 BFA Peep, peep! We are away in the 2nd half.

31 Dec 2025, 10:25:11 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Half-Time|SUD 0-1 BFA And that's it for the first-half. It was a dominating performance from Burkina Faso but Sudan had their chances as well which they could not convert.

31 Dec 2025, 10:17:25 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 45+5'|SUD 0-1 BFA Five minutes will be added on to the clock before the 1st half concludes.

31 Dec 2025, 10:10:51 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 40'|SUD 0-1 BFA Mozamil will be kicking himself after that. He did the hard work by carving out space to meet the delivery, but his final touch lacked the necessary accuracy. The skewed effort never threatened the target, trickling wide of the upright and out of play.

31 Dec 2025, 09:56:50 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 26'|SUD 0-1 BFA Massive moment of drama as Al Gozoli Nooh steps up to the spot, but the Sudan international fails to capitalize. With the weight of expectation on his shoulders, he strikes the ball low toward the corner, only to watch in agony as it whistles inches wide of the left upright. It’s a huge sigh of relief for the defense as the ball rolls out of play.

31 Dec 2025, 09:47:36 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 17'|SUD 0-1 BFA|Deadlock Broken Lassina Traore rises highest to meet a stunning delivery, guiding a clinical header right into the bottom left corner. The keeper was a mere spectator for that one, absolutely no stopping it

31 Dec 2025, 09:38:08 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 8' It has been an even encounter so far, no real attacking threat from either sides.

31 Dec 2025, 09:31:08 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off Sudan get us underway for the first-half of this fiery encounter in Group E. Algeria and Equatorial Guinea are taking on each other in the subsequent fixture.

31 Dec 2025, 09:02:16 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Follow Our Saudi Pro League Blog Follow our live blog of the Neom SC Vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League match here.

31 Dec 2025, 08:49:17 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Playing XIs Sudan XI: Abooja (GK), Mohamedein, Abdulrazzaq, Kesra, Zayed Bakheit Gadin, Awad Boshara, Adel, Abdallah Yunis, Mozamil, Mano and Nouh Burkina Faso: Koffi (GK), Badolo, Tapsoba, Dayo, Kouassi, Toure, Simpore, Ki, Minoungou, Traore and Irie

31 Dec 2025, 08:22:44 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Who Else Is Playing Tonight? In the subsequent Group E match, table toppers Algeria will be locking horns with Equatorial Guinea who have already exited the tournament. Later tonight, in the Group F concluder, Gabon goes head-to-head with reigning champions Ivory Coast and former champions Cameroon take on Mozambique.

31 Dec 2025, 08:01:24 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Where To Watch? This match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

31 Dec 2025, 07:41:29 pm IST Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Teams Qualified For Round Of 16 Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, DR Congo, South Africa, Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Mozambique, Sudan and Tanzania.