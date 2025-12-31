Sudan 0-1 Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Lassina Traore Breaks Deadlock In Casablanca

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Get the real-time updates, live scores and more from the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26
Representative Image Of AFCON 2025-26 | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Good Evening African Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the subsequent Africa Cup of Nations Group E finale between Sudan and Burkina Faso at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca. With Algeria already securing the top spot, this clash is a direct ticket for the second spot in the group. Both sides enter the final matchday locked on three points. Sudan kept their dreams alive with a gritty 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea and will aim to repeat their 2012 heroics against the Stallions. With both the teams already making it to the round of 16, this match is expected to be a dead rubber. Follow along for the real-time updates, playing XIs, live score and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Action 71'|SUD 0-1 BFA

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Action In The Middle |SUD 0-1 BFA

Action continues to be fought in the middle of the park. Burkina Faso continue to lead the game with a one-goal margin but still long way off.

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Second-half Action |SUD 0-1 BFA

Sudan need to respond in some way or the other. Can they peg Burkina Faso and score an equaliser?

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Second-half  Begins |SUD 0-1 BFA

Peep, peep! We are away in the 2nd half.

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Half-Time|SUD 0-1 BFA

And that's it for the first-half. It was a dominating performance from Burkina Faso but Sudan had their chances as well which they could not convert.

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 45+5'|SUD 0-1 BFA

Five minutes will be added on to the clock before the 1st half concludes.

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 40'|SUD 0-1 BFA

Mozamil will be kicking himself after that. He did the hard work by carving out space to meet the delivery, but his final touch lacked the necessary accuracy. The skewed effort never threatened the target, trickling wide of the upright and out of play.

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 26'|SUD 0-1 BFA

Massive moment of drama as Al Gozoli Nooh steps up to the spot, but the Sudan international fails to capitalize.

With the weight of expectation on his shoulders, he strikes the ball low toward the corner, only to watch in agony as it whistles inches wide of the left upright. It’s a huge sigh of relief for the defense as the ball rolls out of play.

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 17'|SUD 0-1 BFA|Deadlock Broken

Lassina Traore rises highest to meet a stunning delivery, guiding a clinical header right into the bottom left corner. The keeper was a mere spectator for that one, absolutely no stopping it

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 8'

It has been an even encounter so far, no real attacking threat from either sides.

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off

Sudan get us underway for the first-half of this fiery encounter in Group E. Algeria and Equatorial Guinea are taking on each other in the subsequent fixture.

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Arrivals

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Follow Our Saudi Pro League Blog

Follow our live blog of the Neom SC Vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League match here.

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Playing XIs

Sudan XI: Abooja (GK), Mohamedein, Abdulrazzaq, Kesra, Zayed Bakheit Gadin, Awad Boshara, Adel, Abdallah Yunis, Mozamil, Mano and Nouh

Burkina Faso: Koffi (GK), Badolo, Tapsoba, Dayo, Kouassi, Toure, Simpore, Ki, Minoungou, Traore and Irie

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Who Else Is Playing Tonight?

In the subsequent Group E match, table toppers Algeria will be locking horns with Equatorial Guinea who have already exited the tournament.

Later tonight, in the Group F concluder, Gabon goes head-to-head with reigning champions Ivory Coast and former champions Cameroon take on Mozambique.

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Where To Watch?

This match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Teams Qualified For Round Of 16

MoroccoSenegal, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, DR Congo, South Africa, Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Mozambique, Sudan and Tanzania.

Sudan Vs Burkina Faso LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Welcome

Good Evening folks. This is the start of our live blog of the match between Sudan and Burkina Faso at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.

Published At:
