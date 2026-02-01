India Vs West Indies Preview, T20 World Cup: Bowling Questions Linger For SKY And Co In Virtual Quarter-Final

In an ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match that neither side can afford to lose, India and West Indies both enter with their batting line-ups on song. It's the bowling departments that could cause concerns, however in Kolkata

Outlook Sports Desk
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, and Ishan Kishan during a practice session ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
  • India face West Indies in do-or-die Super Eights clash at Eden Gardens

  • India's top six batters were all among the runs against Zimbabwe

  • Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube's bowling form under scanner

India's batting has finally fired in unison but bowling concerns persist as they brace for an explosive West Indies in a virtual knockout match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, in Kolkata on Sunday (March 1).

The Windies' loss to South Africa and India's comprehensive win over Zimbabwe have turned this Group 1, Super Eights game into a quarter-final of sorts, making it a high-stakes encounter at the Eden Gardens. The winner will find a berth in the second semi-final against England on March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium.

India's batting resurgence against Zimbabwe was long-awaited. In a rejigged batting order, with Sanju Samson returning as the opener, all the top six made handy contributions, each of them finishing with a strike rate in excess of 150.

Making a comeback amid loud cheers at Chepauk (he will don Chennai Super Kings colours in the upcoming Indian Premier League edition), Samson scored only 24, but he deserves credit for lifting the tempo early on and giving India a flying start. That aggressive approach perhaps settled the nerves of Abhishek Sharma, whose previous best in an inexplicably lean tournament had been 15 after a hat-trick of ducks.

The star southpaw responded in style with a fifty, while Tilak Varma flourished in his new No. 6 role batting with renewed intent in his 16-ball 44 not out.

India ticked all the boxes with the bat, posting 256 for four, the highest total of this T20 World Cup edition, but that does not mean they arrive in Kolkata without any worries.

India and West Indies will be up against each other in a virtual quarter-final at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, February 28, 2026. - X/BCCI
Varun Chakravarthy In Focus

While left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was India's pick with three wickets against Zimbabwe and Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have been clinical too, it is mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy who has looked out of sorts in the last two games. The spin ace has failed to get his length right and appears to be guilty of experimenting too much.

His growing ineffectiveness hurt India badly against South Africa, where he conceded 47 runs in four overs as the big-hitting David Miller and Dewald Brevis went all out with a pre-meditated attack in a total of 187 for seven, before India were skittled for 111. Varun bowled mostly short against South Africa and when he tried going fuller versus Zimbabwe, the result was no different.

This time, the Chevrons' seasoned skipper Sikandar Raza toyed with him as he leaked 35 runs in four overs. Though unlike the South Africa match, it did not hurt much as Zimbabwe were chasing a record 257-run target.

It is not known whether the team management will continue to back Chakravarthy or give him a rest by bringing in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has played just one match so far (against Pakistan). Both spinners have played a lot of IPL cricket at the Eden Gardens with Kolkata Knight Riders, and know the conditions well.

Meanwhile, another point to ponder is all-rounder Shivam Dube's erratic display with the ball. Dube conceded 46 runs in just two overs against Zimbabwe, including four wides and two no-balls in a 10-ball over.

Coach Gautam Gambhir's preference for bowlers who can bat has been much talked about, but Dube's military-medium pace on a fast and juicy Eden track could backfire against a powerful West Indies line-up. With a bit of grass likely on the pitch, there should be some assistance for the seam trio of Bumrah, Arshdeep and Pandya.

Windies' Power And Batting Depth

Apart from South Africa, West Indies have been the team to beat from the start of the 20-over showpiece's 2026 edition. Their strategy has been a steady start with the bat until the halfway mark, followed by a relentless assault in the final overs.

That approach brought the side five consecutive wins before South Africa halted their run with a superb performance. Nevertheless, despite being reduced to 83 for 7 inside 11 overs, the Windies exhibited depth by recovering to 176 for 8, thanks to a fighting unbeaten half-century from Romario Shepherd at No. 9.

India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.

(With PTI inputs)

Q

Where and when will the India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8s match be played?

A

The India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8s match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 7:00pm IST.

Q

How can India qualify for the semi-finals?

A

The equation for India is simple: beat West Indies and advance to the semis. The same holds for the Windies too, though a wash-out would favour the visitors, given their superior net run rate.

Q

Which teams have already qualified for the semi-finals?

A

From Group 1, South Africa are already through to the semis while from Group 2, England have booked their last-four ticket.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons