FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcasting Rights: Delhi HC Grants Zee Anti-Piracy Injunction

Delhi HC granted Zee an injunction protecting FIFA World Cup 2026 rights
Court allowed blocking of pirate websites, mirror domains and rogue apps
ISPs, registrars, DoT and MeitY were directed to enforce the order
The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, restraining several websites from illegally streaming matches from the tournament.
The World Cup is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 19, with Zee holding the exclusive broadcasting and digital transmission rights for India.
The order was passed on June 3 by Justice Saurabh Banerjee in a suit filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), which holds the exclusive rights to televise and digitally distribute the World Cup across India. The broadcaster had sought urgent relief against a number of websites it alleged were preparing to illegally stream tournament matches.
The court directed internet service providers to block access to the identified platforms and granted Zee the ability to seek immediate action against additional infringing websites and mobile applications that may emerge during the competition.
Court Clears Dynamic Blocking Measures for FIFA World Cup 2026
A notable aspect of the order is the court's approval of a dynamic injunction, a mechanism designed to address the rapid reappearance of piracy platforms under new names and domains.
Under the arrangement, Zee can notify internet service providers and domain registrars about mirror websites, redirects and other variants linked to the original infringing platforms, enabling prompt blocking without the need for fresh court proceedings in every instance.
The broadcaster informed the court that it had acquired exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 through an agreement executed on June 1. The rights cover transmission through cable television, satellite services, IPTV networks, broadband services and mobile platforms.
According to Zee, investigations conducted before the tournament revealed that several websites allegedly involved in unauthorized sports streaming were also expected to offer illegal access to FIFA World Cup matches.
The company named websites including Soccerbox, Soccerworldcup, DLHD, Strumyk and Sportsbay in its suit.
The court noted that operators of such platforms often conceal their identities and use technological measures to evade enforcement by shifting to alternate domains or launching duplicate websites.
It observed that delays in tackling such activities could undermine the value of exclusive broadcasting rights during live sporting events.
Besides directing the blocking of the identified websites, the court ordered domain name registrars to suspend the relevant domain registrations and provide available registrant information, including names, email addresses and IP-related details.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have also been directed to ensure implementation of the court's directions, while internet service providers must comply with requests concerning future infringing domains and applications identified under the terms of the injunction.
Zee argued that its rights are protected under Section 37 of the Copyright Act and that unauthorized streaming would amount to infringement of its exclusive broadcast rights. The company further contended that piracy could adversely affect revenues linked to subscriptions and advertising during one of the world's most-watched sporting events.
After examining the material on record, the court held that Zee had established a prima facie case for relief.
It further found that the balance of convenience favoured the broadcaster and that the absence of immediate protection could result in irreparable harm. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on October 6 before the roster bench.