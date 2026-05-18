Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA 2026 Western Conference Finals Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Preview

Summary of this article
Top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and second-seeded San Antonio Spurs will meet for the Western Conference crown
The NBA Western Conference final will be a best-of-seven series
Thunder hold home-court advantage at the Paycom Center
The 2026 Western Conference Finals features a highly anticipated, historic matchup between the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs. After surviving distinct paths to get here, both teams are battle-tested and hungry for a spot in the NBA Finals.
Because the Thunder finished the regular season with a superior record, they hold home-court advantage for this exciting best-of-seven series.
Throughout the 2025–26 regular season, both teams displayed incredible consistency in a loaded Western Conference. The Thunder secured the top seed with an outstanding 64–18 record, leaning heavily on their dominant performance at home.
Close behind them, the Spurs locked in the second seed by winning 62 games. Interestingly, San Antonio proved to be a dangerous matchup for OKC all year, winning the regular-season series 4–1 and setting up a perfect clash of styles against the Thunder's home-court dominance.
The star players on both rosters have carried their respective teams to this point with spectacular postseason performances. For Oklahoma City, two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the focal point of the offense, orchestrating the floor flawlessly alongside a roster that has yet to lose a game this postseason.
Meanwhile, San Antonio relies heavily on the generational talent and defensive dominance of Victor Wembanyama, who has turned his first career playoff run into an absolute spectacle, backed by a deeply resilient supporting cast.
The series begins at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for Games 1 and 2. The Thunder will look to leverage their passionate home crowd early on to establish dominance and preserve their undefeated playoff streak. However, San Antonio enters the series with massive confidence, knowing they handled OKC well in the regular season.
The Thunder's perimeter defense will be heavily tested right away by the Spurs' length and inside-out execution in these opening games.
The scene shifts to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio for Games 3 and 4. Playing in front of their own fans, the Spurs will look to protect their home floor. These middle games often shape the entire direction of a postseason series.
San Antonio will rely on Wembanyama's elite rim protection to slow down Oklahoma City's explosive drivers, aiming to swing the momentum of the series in their favor.
If necessary, Game 5 will return to Oklahoma City, while Game 6 will take place back in San Antonio. These matchups represent the ultimate pressure points of the series, where tactical adjustments and physical fatigue will play major roles.
The Thunder will aim to maximize their top-seeded edge in Game 5, while the Spurs will view Game 6 as a must-win situation on their home court to keep their championship dreams alive.
If the teams remain tied after six games, the series will culminate in a winner-take-all Game 7 at the Paycom Center. This final game would test the depth, execution, and nerves of both rosters under the brightest postseason lights.
The winner of this ultimate showdown will officially be crowned the Western Conference champion and secure a spot in the 2026 NBA Finals.
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026 Eastern Conference Finals: Schedule
Game 1 - Tuesday, May 19 - 6:00 AM IST - Paycom Center (OKC)
Game 2 - Thursday, May 21 - 6:00 AM IST - Paycom Center (OKC)
Game 3 - Saturday, May 23 - 6:00 AM IST - Frost Bank Center (SA)
Game 4 - Monday, May 25 - 5:30 AM IST - Frost Bank Center (SA)
Game 5 - Wednesday, May 27 - 6:00 AM IST - Paycom Center (OKC)
Game 6 - Friday, May 29 - 6:00 AM IST - Frost Bank Center (SA)
Game 7 - Sunday, May 31 - 5:30 AM IST - Paycom Center (OKC)
(Games 5, 6, and 7 are played only if necessary)
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026 Eastern Conference Finals: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA Western Conference Finals be played?
The Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA Eastern Conference Final series will be played from May 19 to May 31, 2026, alternating between Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.
Where will the Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA Eastern Conference Finals be live streamed?
The series will be live streamed in India on Amazon Prime Video with select games also available for free on the official NBA India YouTube channel.