NBA MVP Award 2026: OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lands Top Honour

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Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, poses with teammates Jalen Williams, left, Isaiah Hartenstein, second from left, Chet Holmgren, center back, Jaylin Williams, second from right, and Jared McCain, right, in Burberry trench coats bought by Gilgeous-Alexander during a news conference after he was named the NBA basketball MVP in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings