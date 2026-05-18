NBA MVP Award 2026: OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lands Top Honour

He’s the best player on the best team. And the voters say he’s the best player in the league, too. Again. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player on Sunday for the second consecutive year. He became the 18th player to win at least two MVP awards and the 14th to win them in back-to-back fashion. The win for Gilgeous-Alexander, who is Canadian, marks the eighth consecutive time that the NBA’s MVP was born outside the U.S. The run started with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (born in Greece, of Nigerian descent) in 2019 and 2020, then Denver’s Nikola Jokic (Serbia) in 2021 and 2022, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (born in Cameroon but has since become a U.S. citizen) in 2023 and Jokic again in 2024.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA MVP Award
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander speaks during a news conference after being named the NBA basketball MVP in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA MVP Award 2026
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gestures during a news conference after being named the NBA basketball MVP in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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NBA MVP Award Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pauses while speaking during a news conference after being named the NBA basketball MVP in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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NBA MVP Award 2026 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, talks to guard Jalen Williams, left, before a news conference after Gilgeous-Alexander was named the NBA basketball MVP as guard Cason Wallace, back right, looks in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder NBA MVP Award
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, poses with teammates in Burberry trench coats he bought during a news conference after he was named the NBA basketball MVP in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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NBA MVP Award 2026 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, poses with teammates Jalen Williams, left, Isaiah Hartenstein, second from left, Chet Holmgren, center back, Jaylin Williams, second from right, and Jared McCain, right, in Burberry trench coats bought by Gilgeous-Alexander during a news conference after he was named the NBA basketball MVP in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander holds his son Ares Alexander before a news conference after Gilgeous-Alexander was named the NBA basketball MVP in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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