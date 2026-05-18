Track Winners, Promotions And Relegations Across Europe: Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, And More

Summary of this article
Big names have sealed titles across Europe, with PSG, Bayern, Inter, and Barcelona securing domestic glory
Several historic clubs been relegated, with dramatic final-day battles deciding survival
See the winners, promotions, and relegations in Europe’s top leagues
With the domestic football season winding down across Europe, the final league positions are shaping up. Across the top five European leagues – the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 – the winners and losers are either decided or heading into the final matchday, with the teams in between scrambling for Champions League spots and mid-table safety.
In Ligue 1 and Bundesliga, the usual suspects ran riot yet again, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich clinching their respective league titles. The Premier League title race is much more finely poised – Arsenal lead Manchester City by two points with two matches left.
Inter Milan, meanwhile, won their second Serie A title in three years, leading Napoli by 13 points with one round to play. Barcelona, despite their struggles in Europe, defended their La Liga title, with second-placed Real Madrid trailing by 11 points with one match left.
Across Europe, we have seen some massive upsets as well. None encapsulates the magic of football more than FC Thun emerging as the Swiss Super League champions. The minnows, who returned to the top flight after five seasons in the second division, were crowned champions of Switzerland for the first time in their 128-year history.
Let’s dive into the winners, promotions, and relegations across Europe’s top leagues.
Premier League
Winners: Currently, the Premier League is a two-horse race between Arsenal and Manchester City. The Gunners sit top of the table with 79 points, two more than second-placed City. However, Pep Guardiola’s side have a marginally better goal difference. So, any slip-ups from Arsenal in the last two matchdays will allow City to potentially overtake the Gunners at the top.
Relegations: Wolverhampton Wanderers (19 points) and Burnley (21 points) are confirmed to go down to the Championship next season. West Ham are 17th with 36 points, two fewer than Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand. Barring a monumental slip-up from Spurs in their last two games and West Ham beating Leeds in their next match, the Hammers are all but sure to be relegated.
Promotions: Coventry City and Ipswich Town have finished in the top two in the Championship table and have secured automatic promotion to the Premier League. Hull City will face Southampton in the play-off final to clinch the final promotion spot.
La Liga
Winners: Barcelona sealed back-to-back La Liga titles with a win over Real Madrid in the season’s final El Clasico at Camp Nou. This was the 29th Spanish league title for the Blaugrana, which includes three in the last four seasons.
Relegations: Bottom side Real Oviedo are the only team confirmed to be relegated with 29 points. Other than that, seven teams from 13th to 19th are mathematically in contention for the drop, entering the final matchday. Girona and Mallorca currently occupy the last two spots in the relegation zone after defeats in the penultimate matchday.
Promotions: Racing Santander became the first team to be promoted from the Segunda Division, returning to the top flight after a 14-year absence. With two rounds left in the second tier, eight teams are still in the running for a place in the promotion play-offs.
Serie A
Winners: Inter Milan wrapped up the Serie A title at the beginning of March with a win over Parma, etting revenge on defending champions Napoli after a runners-up finish last season. This marks the 21st Italian league title for the Nerazzurri, with only Juventus (36) having more.
Relegations: Two teams are confirmed to go down to Serie B: Pisa (18 points) and Hellas Verona (21 points). The final relegation zone is currently occupied by Cremonese (34 points), who trail 17th-placed Lecce by a solitary point ahead of the final matchday.
Promotions: Venezia and Frosinone have clinched the two automatic promotion spots in the second division. The third team to get promoted will be decided by the play-offs, with four teams still in the running: Monza, Juve Stabia, Palermo, and Catanzaro.
Bundesliga
Winners: Bayern Munich clinched their second successive Bundesliga title with four matches left to play. This was the 35th German league title for Die Roten, who broke their own record for goals scored in a single season, finishing the season with 122 goals.
Relegations: FC St. Pauli suffered a final-day defeat to Wolfsburg and finished bottom of the table with 29 points, confirming their relegation. Heidenheim, who also lost at home, were relegated alongside. Wolfsburg, meanwhile, finished in 16th place, qualifying for the promotion play-off, where they will face Paderborn.
Promotions: Schalke ended their three-year absence from the Bundesliga, finishing top of the second division table. Elversberg, who finished second with 62 points, clinched the other automatic promotion spot, becoming the smallest side to play in the German top flight. Third-placed Paderborn will become the third team to be promoted if they beat Wolfsburg in the play-off on May 22.
Ligue 1
Winners: Paris Saint-Germain continued their domination of French domestic football with a fifth successive Ligue 1 title, extending the club’s record to 14 league titles. Despite an early challenge from Lens, PSG finished the season with a six-point lead over their rivals.
Relegations: Metz, finishing bottom of the table with 17 points, will be relegated to the second division. They will be joined by Nantes with 23 points, who saw their final game of the season abandoned after a pitch invasion by home fans. 16th-placed Nice will play in the relegation play-offs, where they will face St-Etienne.
Promotions: Troyes and Le Mans clinched promotion to the top flight after finishing in the top two positions in Ligue 2. St-Etienne are also in the running and need to beat Nice to mark their return to the top flight.
Others
Porto ended Sporting CP’s two-season title-winning streak by clinching their 31st Portuguese Primeira Liga title. Meanwhile, Celtic clinched their fifth successive Scottish Premiership title with a stunning win over leaders Hearts on the final matchday.