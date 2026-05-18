Track Winners, Promotions And Relegations Across Europe: Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, And More

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, center left, poses with the team and the trophy after defeating Real Madrid 2-0 to win the Spanish La Liga soccer championship with three rounds to spare, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, center left, poses with the team and the trophy after defeating Real Madrid 2-0 to win the Spanish La Liga soccer championship with three rounds to spare, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra