Celtic 3-1 Hearts, Scottish Premiership: Late Drama Crowns Hosts Champions For Fifth Year Running

Celtic's Auston Trusty with the Scottish Premier League Trophy following his side's title deciding match against Heart of Midlothian at Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Milligan

Celtic's Auston Trusty with the Scottish Premier League Trophy following his side's title deciding match against Heart of Midlothian at Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Milligan