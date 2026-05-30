Scotland Vs Curacao LIVE Score, International Friendly: Tartan Army Face Smallest Debutants In World Cup Warm-up

Scotland vs Curacao Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Follow the play-by-play updates from the SCO vs CUW friendly match at Hampden Park on May 30, 2026

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Scotland vs Curacao live score FIFA International Friendly May 2026 SCO v CUW
Scotland’s Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean, Lawrence Shankland and Lyndon Dykes attend a training session in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday May 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Milligan
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly between Scotland and Curacao at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday, May 30, 2026. This marks the final warm-up game for both sides before they jet off to the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Scotland come into the match following back-to-back 1-0 friendly defeats against Japan and Ivory Coast. The Tartan Army will look to get a positive result against Curacao, who have already made history by becoming the smallest nation to ever qualify for a men’s World Cup. The Blue Wave will treat this friendly as much-needed exposure to European opposition before their World Cup debut. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Scotland vs Curacao friendly match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Scotland vs Curacao LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Match Details

  • Fixture: Scotland vs Curacao

  • Series: FIFA International Friendly

  • Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

  • Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

  • Time: 5:30 PM IST

Scotland vs Curacao LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the Scotland vs Curacao friendly match at Hampden Park on Saturday. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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