Egypt Vs Russia LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Pharaohs Take On Golovin-led RUS In Cairo

Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and Benin in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Egypt look to get ready for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup with a warm-up fixture against Russia at the Misr Stadium in Cairo on Thursday. Mo Salah's Egypt will meet Russia for the first time since the 2018 World Cup when the latter celebrated a 3-1 victory in the group stage. Egypt come into this fixture with 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and a 0-0 draw against European champions Spain. Get the play-by-play updates and score for the EGY vs RUS game to played at the Misr Stadium in Cairo on Thursday, right here

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