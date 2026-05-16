Bundesliga Roundup: What Happened On Final Day? Check Who Stayed Up And Who Went Down

St. Pauli's Joel Chima Fujita, left, and Wolfsburg's Joakim Maehle fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and VfL Wolfsburg in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, May 16, 2026. | Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa via AP

St. Pauli's Joel Chima Fujita, left, and Wolfsburg's Joakim Maehle fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and VfL Wolfsburg in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, May 16, 2026. | Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa via AP