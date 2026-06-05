Mark Carney Warns Foreign AI Dependence Puts Canada's Sovereignty At Risk

The clearest expression of that approach is the acquisition by Canadian AI company Cohere of German firm Aleph Alpha, backed by both the Canadian and German governments, which created a combined entity valued at around $20bn with dual headquarters in Toronto and Berlin. The deal was explicitly designed to position Cohere as a sovereign alternative to the US tech giants. Cohere chief executive Aidan Gomez welcomed Carney's announcement, saying Canada had "seen too many big ideas grow elsewhere" and that AI should be where that pattern changes.