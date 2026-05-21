Germany's Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026: Neuer Comes Out Of Retirement , Lennart Karl Gets Call Up

Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann, left, speaks with DFB media spokeswoman Franziska Wuelle as he announces the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a news conference at the German Football Association, DFB, headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

1/5 Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann, announces the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a news conference at the German Football Association, DFB, headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst





2/5 Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann, left, speaks with DFB media spokeswoman Franziska Wuelle as he announces the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a news conference at the German Football Association, DFB, headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst





3/5 Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann, announces the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a news conference at the German Football Association, DFB, headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst





4/5 Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann, announces the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a news conference at the German Football Association, DFB, headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst





5/5 Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann, announces the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a news conference at the German Football Association, DFB, headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst





