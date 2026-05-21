Germany's Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026: Neuer Comes Out Of Retirement , Lennart Karl Gets Call Up
Germany’s 26-man roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 mixes veteran star power with an exciting new generation talent. Headlining the squad is 40-year-old legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who shockingly comes out of international retirement to reclaim the No. 1 spot over qualifying standout Oliver Baumann. Captain Joshua Kimmich guides a balanced defensive unit alongside vice-captain Antonio Rudiger. In midfield, 18-year-old prodigy Lennart Karl secures a sensational inclusion next to elite creators Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz. The attacking frontline relies heavily on Arsenal's Premier League champion Kai Havertz, flanked by Galatasaray’s Leroy Sane. Notably absent from Julian Nagelsmann's final team are the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen and forward Niclas Fullkrug.
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