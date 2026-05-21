Couture Trailer Out: Angelina Jolie Navigates Love And Fame As She Embarks On An Emotional Journey

Angelina Jolie plays an American filmmaker in Paris who is diagnosed with breast cancer in her new film Couture.
The film reflects her personal journey as her mother Marcheline Bertrand died of ovarian and breast cancer in 2007 at 56. To reduce her risk, she underwent an elective double mastectomy in 2013
Couture will arrive in theatres this June.
Actor Angelina Jolie is making her comeback to the screen with Couture, where she embarks on an emotional journey. It is her most personal role ever, one that shows her vulnerable side. The movie is set to hit the screens this June.
Couture trailer out
On Wednesday (May 20), Vertical unveiled the first official trailer for the movie Couture. Jolie plays Maxine, an American filmmaker who goes to Paris during Fashion Week, where her life takes a turn. The trailer shows her working on an important project, and also her relationship with a Frenchman (Louis Garrel). Amidst these, she is diagnosed with breast cancer.
The film's official synopsis reads: “Drawn into a love story with a familiar collaborator as her path intersects with women of different ages and cultural backgrounds — all fighting to take control of their own destinies — Maxine finds herself on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery that forces her to confront the choices shaping her life.”
Watch Couture trailer here.
What Jolie said about Couture
Earlier, in an interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning actress said that she wore one of her late mother's necklaces to comfort herself during the film shoot.
She called it a “personal film,” adding, “It felt so private that in my mind, it's probably the one film that doesn't feel like a film.”
During a Q&A for the movie at TIFF, Jolie turned emotional speaking about her mother's experience with cancer.
Directed by Alice Winocour, Couture also stars Ella Rumpf, Garance Marillier, Anyier Anei, and Vincent Lindon.
It will arrive in cinemas on June 26.