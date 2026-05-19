HBO Locks August Premiere For Lanterns, New Teaser Confirms Nathan Fillion And Laura Linney In DC Studios Series

Summary of this article
The new Lanterns teaser is greener than the previous one.
It will premiere this August.
The show will reportedly have two timelines, 2016 and 2026.
HBO has unveiled a new teaser for DC Studios’ Lanterns, with the Green Lanterns set for action. The show has been described as a “dark, earth-based mystery,” and stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in key roles. Laura Linney is also part of the cast.
Lanterns teaser trailer out
Lanterns cast
Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast. Nathan Fillion is reprising his role as Guy Gardner from James Gunn‘s Superman movie.
Lanterns release date
The upcoming show has locked its release date for August. It will premiere on August 16, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.
Lanterns story
The logline shared by HBO reads: “The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”
Showrunner Chris Mundy told Entertainment Weekly that the story will have two timelines - 2016 and 2026. In 2016, Hal brings his mentee, John, to Rushville, Neb., to investigate a shooting he believes is connected to aliens. All other Green Lanterns are chosen by their respective rings, so the founders of the Corps have chosen John to be Hal's replacement.
The second timeline is after the events of last summer's Superman movie. "That becomes a second mystery that we know is down the road for us,” Mundy said. “So eventually two different mysteries get worked out over the course of the show."
Mundy has co-written and co-created Lanterns alongside Damon Lindelof and Tom King. He also executive-produced with Lindelof, King, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, Ron Schmidt and James Hawes.