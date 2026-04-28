Verity Trailer: Dakota Johnson Steps Into Anne Hathaway’s Twisted World Of Secrets

Summary of this article
Verity trailer reveals psychological thriller starring Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway.
Story explores dark secrets, romance and tension inside Crawford household.
Film set for October 2026 theatrical release with suspense-driven narrative.
Verity's trailer has finally dropped, offering a glimpse into a tense and unsettling world led by Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway. Based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, the film leans into psychological suspense, slowly revealing a story where nothing feels entirely trustworthy. From the very first moments, the tone is dark, intimate and quietly disturbing.
Verity trailer hints at a dangerous triangle of secrets
The story follows Lowen Ashleigh, played by Dakota Johnson, who is hired to complete a series of novels for bestselling author Verity Crawford after an accident leaves her unable to write. As Lowen moves into the Crawford home, she begins to sense that something is off.
It is suggested in the trailer that her professional relationship with Verity’s husband, Jeremy, portrayed by Josh Hartnett, soon turns personal. At the same time, Verity, played by Anne Hathaway, remains an unsettling presence despite her condition.
A warning delivered by Hathaway’s character is heard in the teaser, where it is implied that darkness lies ahead, setting the tone for what follows.
Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway lead psychological thriller
The film is directed by Michael Showalter, who reunites with Hathaway after their previous collaboration. The screenplay has been adapted by Nick Antosca, bringing Hoover’s layered narrative to the screen.
Moments in the trailer suggest a growing sense of paranoia, especially as Lowen begins uncovering disturbing details about Verity’s past. One scene, in particular, turns uneasy when a seemingly romantic moment shifts into something far more unsettling.
When Verity will release in theatres
While the trailer builds intrigue without giving away too much, the film is gearing up for a theatrical release later this year. Verity is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2026.
With its mix of psychological tension, romance and mystery, the film appears set to draw audiences into a story that keeps shifting beneath the surface.