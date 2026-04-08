The Devil Wears Prada 2 Final Trailer: Miranda And Andy Face New-Age Crisis

The Devil Wears Prada 2 final trailer brings back Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep for a fresh conflict. Set in the evolving fashion world, the sequel reunites the original cast while introducing new faces and challenges.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Final Trailer: Cast, Plot and Update Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 final trailer reveals evolving dynamics between Miranda and Andy.

  • Original cast returns alongside new actors, expanding the fashion world narrative.

  • Film explores modern industry challenges, releasing globally in May.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 final trailer leans into nostalgia, but it does not stay there for long. Instead, it places its iconic characters in a changing world, where power, relevance and reinvention seem to collide. Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs are back, but the dynamic between them feels sharper, shaped by time and experience.

The trailer hints at a story that is less about entry into the fashion world and more about survival within it. The stakes feel higher, and the tone carries a quiet urgency beneath its polished surface.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 final trailer: What has changed

The biggest shift comes in the form of a “new-age crisis” that forces Miranda to reconsider her position. It is suggested in the trailer that she turns to Andy, not as a mentor this time, but as someone she needs.

Andy’s response appears measured, almost cautious, while Emily’s reaction reflects surprise at seeing their worlds intersect again. The film seems to explore how these relationships have evolved, rather than simply revisiting them.

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Adding to the mood, the trailer features the track Runway, performed by Lady Gaga and Doechii, reinforcing the film’s connection to contemporary fashion culture.

Cast reunion and new additions

The sequel brings back the original ensemble, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, reuniting them nearly two decades after the first film. The continuity extends behind the camera as well, with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna returning.

At the same time, the film expands its world with new characters played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux and Lucy Liu, among others. Familiar supporting roles also return, creating a bridge between the old and the new.

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Speaking at an event, it was shared by Anne Hathaway that her expectations grew after learning that Streep had read the script and responded positively to it.

The film is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026, marking a long-awaited continuation of a story that defined its genre.

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