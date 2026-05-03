The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Day 2: Steady India Growth As Global Total Crosses $114M

Summary of this article
The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office Day 2 hits Rs 9.5 crore net.
Global earnings cross $114.6 million with $82.1 million from international markets.
Day-wise India growth shows steady rise from Rs 1.7 to Rs 4 crore.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office Day 2 numbers suggest that the sequel is settling into a strong theatrical run, backed by impressive global momentum and steady growth in India. Nearly two decades after the original, the film has returned with both nostalgia and fresh appeal, and audiences seem to be responding.
In India, the film has collected Rs 9.5 crore net so far, with a visible upward trend across its first few days. While the start was modest, the pace has picked up, especially in urban centres where the franchise enjoys a loyal following.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office day 2 India trend
The day-wise performance reflects growing word of mouth. The film earned around Rs 1.70 crore during previews, followed by Rs 3.80 crore on its first full day. By Day 2, collections rose further to Rs 4.00 crore, indicating a steady climb rather than a front-loaded spike.
Across over 4,000 shows, the film has maintained consistent footfall, suggesting that audiences are discovering it gradually. The current trajectory points towards a healthy weekend total if the trend continues.
Global box office: A record-breaking start
While India shows steady growth, the global box office tells a much bigger story. The film has already grossed $114.6 million worldwide, with international markets contributing a dominant $82.1 million. North America has added $32.5 million, including preview collections.
The strong overseas push has helped the film open at number one in most territories. It has also recorded some of the biggest opening day numbers of the year in several countries, signalling wide global acceptance.
Directed by David Frankel, the sequel is now aiming for a $180 million opening weekend worldwide. Its performance so far suggests that the franchise still holds cultural and commercial relevance.
The film released in theatres recently, and its early run indicates that it may continue to build momentum in the days ahead.