Karan Johar Raves About The Devil Wears Prada 2: "This Sequel Speaks Of Our Times"

Summary of this article
Karan Johar shared a laudatory note on The Devil Wears Prada 2.
He wrote, "I walked out more in love with Meryl Streep".
The filmmaker had interviewed Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway ahead of the sequel's release.
After watching The Devil Wears Prada 2, which released in theatres on May 1, Karan Johar shared a long, enthused note on Instagram saying the sequel resonated with the present times while also echoing memories of the original.
In his post, Karan wrote, "Nostalgia is powerful….It keeps the present hopeful… my memory of watching #devilwearsprada is embedded in my heart… I walked out more in love with Meryl Streep (if that was possible) and understanding the pursuits of Miranda Priestly.. even though she was a tough leader, even though she was aesthetically judgemental and raising eye brow elitist to a fault…. But I understood her for her chase to attain excellence and perfection…. I wondered how I would feel revisiting Andy, Nigel, Emily and Miranda…."
He further added, "Right at the top let me not compare the two films as the first has a massive heads up of cumulative nostalgia…. This sequel speaks of our times, the (sadly) emerging irrelevance of serous journalism …the digital overdrive Mania that is eating into the beauty of print… the powerlessness of the artistically powerful forces at the hands of corporations… the need for consolidations over ideations… all that in a Comedy? Yes… that’s the solid strength of Part 2 it makes u think of the travesty of our times."
Lauding Meryl Streep's character, he wrote, "Miranda is more vulnerable… Andy is more hopeful… Nigel is more amiable and Emily is just wonderful! I ate my pop corn and sat back on my red hot seat and went back to my 33 year old self who believed that visions can’t be replaced by vendors!!! That’s all…. "
Before the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Karan Johar met the lead actors Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway for an interview and confessed that his “knees were rattling” after meeting the Hollywood icons.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.8 crore nett on its opening day in India on Friday. It also benefited from paid preview shows beginning Thursday evening, which brought in Rs 1.7 crore. This takes its combined opening day collection to Rs 5.5 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 6.57 crore.