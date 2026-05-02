Karan Johar Raves About The Devil Wears Prada 2: "This Sequel Speaks Of Our Times"

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar shared a note of appreciation on Instagram after watching Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway starrer 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' in theatres.

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Karan Johar praised Devil Wears Prada 2
Karan Johar praised Devil Wears Prada 2 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Karan Johar shared a laudatory note on The Devil Wears Prada 2.

  • He wrote, "I walked out more in love with Meryl Streep".

  • The filmmaker had interviewed Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway ahead of the sequel's release.

After watching The Devil Wears Prada 2, which released in theatres on May 1, Karan Johar shared a long, enthused note on Instagram saying the sequel resonated with the present times while also echoing memories of the original.

In his post, Karan wrote, "Nostalgia is powerful….It keeps the present hopeful… my memory of watching #devilwearsprada is embedded in my heart… I walked out more in love with Meryl Streep (if that was possible) and understanding the pursuits of Miranda Priestly.. even though she was a tough leader, even though she was aesthetically judgemental and raising eye brow elitist to a fault…. But I understood her for her chase to attain excellence and perfection…. I wondered how I would feel revisiting Andy, Nigel, Emily and Miranda…."

He further added, "Right at the top let me not compare the two films as the first has a massive heads up of cumulative nostalgia…. This sequel speaks of our times, the (sadly) emerging irrelevance of serous journalism …the digital overdrive Mania that is eating into the beauty of print… the powerlessness of the artistically powerful forces at the hands of corporations… the need for consolidations over ideations… all that in a Comedy? Yes… that’s the solid strength of Part 2 it makes u think of the travesty of our times."

Lauding Meryl Streep's character, he wrote, "Miranda is more vulnerable… Andy is more hopeful… Nigel is more amiable and Emily is just wonderful! I ate my pop corn and sat back on my red hot seat and went back to my 33 year old self who believed that visions can’t be replaced by vendors!!! That’s all…. "

Related Content
The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review - IMDb
The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review: Fans Call Sequel A Worthy Return
Still - IMDB
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review | Meryl Streep Battles A Ravaged Media Terrain In Spry But Faint Sequel
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Advance Booking Box Office Trends in India - IMDb
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Advance Booking Box Office Soars In India Ahead Of Release
The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere stuns with cast reunion - X
The Devil Wears Prada 2 World Premiere Brings Iconic Cast Back In Style
Related Content
Still - IMDB
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review | Meryl Streep Battles A Ravaged Media Terrain In Spry But Faint Sequel

BY Debanjan Dhar

Before the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Karan Johar met the lead actors Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway for an interview and confessed that his “knees were rattling” after meeting the Hollywood icons.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.8 crore nett on its opening day in India on Friday. It also benefited from paid preview shows beginning Thursday evening, which brought in Rs 1.7 crore. This takes its combined opening day collection to Rs 5.5 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 6.57 crore.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag’s 90 Goes In Vain As Delhi Capitals Gun Down 225

  3. IU Vs HHK, PSL 2026 Eliminator 2: Hunain Shah's Last-Over Heroics Power Hyderabad Kingsmen Into Final

  4. CSK Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians End Their Poor Run Of Form Against Chennai Super Kings?

  5. Former South African Stars Unite To Own Franchise In European T20 Premier League

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs Japan LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Place In Final At Stake As Arch-Rivals Take On Each Other

  4. Indonesia Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Semis: Putri Kusuma Wardani & Co Look For Spot In Final

  5. THA 1-3 DEN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Denmark Ease Past Thailand Into Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 01, 2026

  2. Protecting The Hills And Forests Is No Crime

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: How BJP Tried To Appropriate Bengali Icons

  4. SIR Voter List Revision More Dangerous Than EVM Hacking, Says Omar Abdullah

  5. Meme As Method: Sexualisation, Erosion Of Constitutional Discourse In Digital Politics

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. 60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

  2. Mamdani Criticised For Koh-i-Noor Remark Sparks Backlash

  3. Exclusive| Iran’s Envoy on War and Peace, India’s Role in West Asia, Chabahar

  4. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  5. 17 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal’s Rolpa

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign