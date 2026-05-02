Karan Johar Raves About The Devil Wears Prada 2: "This Sequel Speaks Of Our Times"

He further added, "Right at the top let me not compare the two films as the first has a massive heads up of cumulative nostalgia…. This sequel speaks of our times, the (sadly) emerging irrelevance of serous journalism …the digital overdrive Mania that is eating into the beauty of print… the powerlessness of the artistically powerful forces at the hands of corporations… the need for consolidations over ideations… all that in a Comedy? Yes… that’s the solid strength of Part 2 it makes u think of the travesty of our times."