The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review: Fans Call Sequel A Worthy Return

Summary of this article
The Devil Wears Prada 2 X review praises performances and emotional continuity.
Netizens call sequel a worthy follow-up after nearly 20 years gap.
Early reactions highlight strong storytelling and modern fashion industry themes.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 X review is overwhelmingly positive, with early viewers praising the sequel for capturing the spirit of the original while updating its story for a new era. As the film returns after nearly two decades, fans seem relieved that it does not just rely on nostalgia, but builds meaningfully on familiar characters.
Across early screenings, audiences have responded strongly to the film’s tone, performances and emotional continuity, calling it a rare sequel that understands its legacy.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 X review: What netizens are saying
Soon after watching the film, viewers took to X to share their reactions. One user described the experience as comforting, noting that the return of the central cast created a sense of familiarity and warmth. It was added that the performances by the lead actors were firing on all cylinders, while the sequel was seen as a “true legacy follow-up” that expands on the original with a more mature take on the fashion industry.
Another viewer shared that expectations had been exceeded, particularly in how the story reconnects with its characters after a long gap. It was stated that the narrative handled the transition smoothly and remained on par with the first film.
A separate reaction highlighted how the sequel retains the original’s essence while adapting to changing times. It was noted that themes around the decline of print media added relevance, and the film felt fulfilling despite the long wait.
A sequel that balances nostalgia with change
Several viewers also pointed out that while the film leans on callbacks, it manages to evolve. The returning cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, has been widely appreciated for slipping back into their roles effortlessly.
The story now focuses on Miranda Priestly navigating a rapidly changing media landscape, adding higher stakes to her character arc.
The film has now released in theatres globally, bringing audiences back into the high-pressure world of fashion.