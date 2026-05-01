The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review: Fans Call Sequel A Worthy Return

The Devil Wears Prada 2 X review: What netizens are saying

Soon after watching the film, viewers took to X to share their reactions. One user described the experience as comforting, noting that the return of the central cast created a sense of familiarity and warmth. It was added that the performances by the lead actors were firing on all cylinders, while the sequel was seen as a “true legacy follow-up” that expands on the original with a more mature take on the fashion industry.