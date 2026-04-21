The Devil Wears Prada 2 World Premiere Brings Iconic Cast Back In Style

The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere turned into a fashion spectacle as Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reunited on the red carpet. The sequel’s debut blended nostalgia with couture, drawing global attention to its star-studded return.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere stuns with cast reunion Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere reunites original cast after 20 years.

  • Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt dominate red carpet fashion.

  • Film set for global release in May with high audience anticipation.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere brought Hollywood glamour back into sharp focus as its iconic cast reunited in New York. The evening unfolded at Lincoln Center, where fashion and nostalgia collided, drawing global attention to one of the most anticipated sequels in recent memory.

Devil Wears Prada 2 cast reunion lights up New York premiere

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt returned together on the red carpet, marking a rare reunion that instantly took fans back to the original film’s legacy. Stanley Tucci joined them, completing the core ensemble that defined the 2006 classic.

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The cast’s return was not just symbolic but celebratory, as their characters continue to hold a lasting cultural imprint. It was reflected in their styling too, with each actor leaning into fashion choices that echoed their on-screen personas.

Red carpet looks dominate Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere

Anne Hathaway stood out in a striking custom Louis Vuitton gown, reinforcing her evolution from Andy Sachs to a fully realised fashion insider. Meryl Streep embraced her Miranda Priestly persona in a sharply tailored Givenchy look, commanding attention with quiet authority.

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Emily Blunt arrived alongside John Krasinski, bringing understated elegance, while Lady Gaga added theatrical flair with a bold appearance that hinted at her reported cameo. Anna Wintour’s presence further blurred the line between fiction and reality, given the character inspiration behind the film.

The event also welcomed a wider mix of fashion and film personalities, including designers and models, turning the premiere into a full-fledged industry moment rather than just a film launch.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for a worldwide release on May 1, 2026, bringing the story back to audiences nearly two decades after the original.

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