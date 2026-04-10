Eight Fashion Films That Break The Mould

Partly funded by Chanel, Olivier Assayas’ moody, mysterious and ghostly film stars a career-best Kristen Stewart as a personal shopping assistant to a globe-trotting fashion icon. Stewart’s Maureen is also a medium who communes with the dead and bereaved over the death of her twin brother. The film shoots its glances at the underside of what propels luxury—the thankless cogs that keep the industry going. In an unforgettable scene, as Maureen tries on her boss’ designer harness in a forbidden act, her repressed grief drifts off the screen. Assayas won Best Director at Cannes for the film.