Natalie Portman, Justine Triet and Jacques Audiard Rally Behind Boycotted Israeli Director Nadav Lapid

"In what way does the presence of a filmmaker on a jury or the screening of one of his films make him a representative of a state?” stated the letter. “That Israel’s greatest dissident artist [who] tirelessly denounces the fascist and colonialist tendencies of his government and its criminal moral failings in films that have won awards worldwide, should be forced to withdraw from a French festival should alarm us and mobilize us beyond this absurdity,” the letter said. “It should alert us to the obvious truth: whatever crimes their state may commit, no one can be reduced to a passport,” it added, saying citizens, especially artists, should never be held responsible for “crimes committed by governments they are often the most fervent critics of.”