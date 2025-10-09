Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

But he also becomes an object of fetish, a crucible into which the French pour their perverse, twisted fantasies. He is subjected to endless debasing, humiliations and parodying rituals. He’s pushed towards role play. As much as he tries to erase his past, it’s called up in rounds of mockery and faux assertion. Time and again, he confronts the impossibility of slipping on a new self. Neither does he realize that he’s only trading one nationalism for another, with a nominal change of robes. Cast about in Lapid’s whirlwind of furiously energetic rhythms, Yoav can barely pause and collect himself. Mercier’s somersaulting physicality taps the ricocheting forces of history and identity against individuality. The more he recedes from his roots, the greater the pressure is on him to project an Israeli masculinity. In an unforgettable scene, he does a nude modelling gig for an over-enthused photographer who instructs him to orgasmically scream specifically in Hebrew. What he’s exactly saying is secondary to the language. Politics flows through languages, charged with registers of powerlessness and insubordination.