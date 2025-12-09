Ashes 2025-26: Mark Wood Ruled Out Entirely Due To Aggravated Knee Injury; ECB Name Surrey Pacer As Replacement

Mark Wood ruled out of from remainder of the Ashes 2025-26 series
His knee injury has aggravated and ECB's medical staff will begin his rehabilitation this week
Read full report
It could not get any worse than this for England as their misery as they have a discouraging update about Mark Wood's participation in the remaining 3 Ashes Tests. Hosts Australia lead the series 2-0 after winning each of the matches in Perth and Gabba by 8-wickets respectively.
In both of the Tests, Australia proved to be slightly ahead of England who apparently do not seem to have the answers to their problems. Now, to add more issues, paceman Mark Wood has been ruled out for the remainder of the series.
It is indeed a huge blow for the Three Lions, who really missed the right-armer during the 2nd Test in Brisbane. Known for his sheer pacer and ability to generate bounce, Mark Wood was a key asset for England in these Australian pitches.
Although he had remained wicketless in the series opener, Mark Wood's abilities could never doubted. He boasts of a decent record at the land down under, registering 17 wickets from 5 Test matches at an average of 29.23.
Matthew Fisher Named Replacement As Mark Wood's Knee Injury Aggravates
But his struggles with injury has been causing a lot of problems in his career. Earlier this year, he underwent a knee injury and the Ashes opener in Perth was actually his first competitive game since England's match against Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy back in February.
However, his knee injury recurred after the 1st Test, and it has now aggravated to an extent that the England Cricket Board (ECB) is forced to withdraw him from the squad.
As a result, Wood will now fly over to England and begin his rehabilitation under the eyes of ECB's medical staff. Surrey pacer Matthew Fisher, who played his one and only Test match back in 2022, has been named as Mark Wood's replacement.
The decisive 3rd Test at the Adelaide Oval starts from December 17 onwards. Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the Boxing day Test from Dec 26-31. The 5-match series will conclude in Sydney from January 4-8.