Ashes 2025-26, 2nd Test: Australia Delay Second Test Team Selection To Assess Pat Cummins’ Fitness

Australia will delay naming their team for the second Ashes Test for as long as possible to give Pat Cummins a chance of featuring, but Ben Stokes does not believe that puts England at a disadvantage.
England have already named their lineup for this week's match at the Gabba, with Will Jacks replacing Mark Wood in the tourists' only change.
But Australia have so far declined to do so, with Cummins' involvement shrouded in uncertainty after he missed their first Test victory with a back injury.
Steve Smith stood in as the hosts' captain for that match, and he told reporters on Wednesday that their team would be announced as late as possible.
"We'll wait and see what the wicket looks like later and from there we'll determine a playing XI," he said.
"He looks pretty good to me; he's bowled in the nets. Obviously games are a different intensity, but he's tracking nicely and he knows his body well.
"He's been bowling for a few weeks and pulling up well and ramping his numbers up. He's feeling good. He's bowling nicely in the nets, having faced him."
Cummins has played 19 Tests against England in his career, taking 91 wickets at an average of 24.10.
Cummins (145 for Australia) is also five wickets away from becoming the second player to reach 150 wickets as a team's captain in men's Tests, after Imran Khan for Pakistan (187).
At his own pre-match press conference, Stokes was asked if Australia's late team announcement could be viewed as an example of mind games, but he does not expect it to have a major impact.
"I see it as; they don't know what 11 they are going to pick until the toss," Stokes said. "We will just have to wait and see what 11 they go for.
"Pat is awesome, has been for a very, very long time. He has done great things, not only as a player, but he has been great since he has been given the responsibility of captain of Australia.
"Whatever 11 they go with, if Pat is there, if Pat is not, we will still be going to try and get the win this week."
There will be at least one change to Australia's team from the first Test, with Josh Inglis seen as the most likely player to replace Usman Khawaja after the opener suffered from back spasms.
Inglis has averaged 29.8 through his four Test innings batting to date, batting at a strike rate of 82.6.
Smith said of the 30-year-old: "He's a pretty attacking batsman.
"He did really well on his debut in Sri Lanka. He's been in really good form and he plays fast bowling nicely. I'm sure he'll do really well."