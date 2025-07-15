Neymar Undergoes Knee Surgery After Conclusion Of Brazilian Serie A Season

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward rejoined his childhood club in January after leaving Al-Hilal as a free agent

Neymar
Neymar has enjoyed a largely successful return to Santos
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Neymar has undergone surgery on a meniscus injury

  • Brazilian helped Santos finish 12th in Serie A and qualify for next year's Copa Sudamericana

  • However, his international future looks bleak

Neymar has undergone surgery on a meniscus injury following the end of the Brazilian Serie A season, Santos have confirmed.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward rejoined his childhood club in January after leaving Al-Hilal as a free agent.

Neymar had signed for the Saudi Arabian side in a €90m deal in August 2023, but he suffered an anterior ligament injury while representing Brazil two months later and only made three appearances in the Pro League overall.

After returning to Brazil, Neymar helped Santos finish 12th in Serie A and qualify for next year's Copa Sudamericana.

He scored eight goals in 20 league appearances this year, with only Alvaro Barreal (nine) netting more for Santos, but he is now expected to spend at least two months on the sidelines.

A statement from the 33-year-old's club read: "Neymar da Silva Santos Junior underwent surgery on the morning of this Monday at Mater Dei Nova Lima, by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar and his team. 

"An arthroscopy was performed to treat a medial meniscus injury. The surgery was a success, and the player is doing well. 

"Neymar Jr. will be discharged in the early afternoon today and will begin his rehabilitation process, which will be coordinated by his physiotherapist Rafael Martini.

"Get well soon, Prince of Vila!"

Neymar earned a recall to Brazil's squad in March, for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina, but he was forced to withdraw due to a muscle issue.

He has now gone over two years without representing the Selecao, with Carlo Ancelotti yet to select him as they build towards the 2026 World Cup.

Tags

