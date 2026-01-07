Neymar Extends Santos Deal In Bid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot - Check Details

Neymar famously played through pain and helped Santos FC avoid relegation from Brazil's top flight
The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain forward then had surgery on his left knee
"Our Prince, with us until the end of the year, shows that our project to rebuild the club," said the club president
Neymar says he wants to "conquer the dreams that are missing" after extending his contract with Santos until the end of 2026.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward returned to his boyhood club in January 2025, and helped them survive relegation from Serie A at the end of last season.
Neymar underwent knee surgery last month to repair a damaged meniscus, as he hopes to return to Brazil's squad for this year's World Cup.
The 33-year-old, who has not appeared for the Selecao since 2023, played through the pain barrier at the end of last term for Santos, scoring five goals in their last five games to help retain their top-flight status.
And he hopes to achieve bigger and better things at the club he calls "home".
"2025 was a special and challenging year for me," he told Santos' media channels. "Moments of joy and overcoming, which I was only able to face thanks to your love. An intense love, which I also feel and try to show in each game.
"2026 has arrived, and the destination could not be different. Santos is my place. Here, I am at home, safe and happy. And it is with you that I want to conquer the dreams that are missing."
"Having Neymar, our Prince, with us until the end of the year shows that our project to rebuild the club and our football remains firm, with respect to the processes and consolidation of credibility," added Santos president Marcelo Teixeira.
"We are on the right track. So, let's move on! Fans, we count on you."