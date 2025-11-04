Neymar Left Out Of Brazil Squad As Coach Carlo Ancelotti Awaits His Recovery

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Neymar remains out of the national squad for the November friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia as the forward continues recovering from injury setbacks

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Neymar Left Out Of Brazil Squad As Coach Carlo Ancelotti Awaits His Recovery
Santos' Neymar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Neymar omitted from Brazil squad for November internationals

  • Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has been included in Ancelotti's squad

  • Raphinha also remained sidelined due to injury

Carlo Ancelotti says he has not spoken to Neymar about a potential Brazil recall after naming his squad for the upcoming November internationals.

Neymar, their all-time leading scorer, is still yet to feature for Brazil since returning from his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, having continued to struggle with fitness issues.

He recently spent nearly seven weeks sidelined with a muscular problem before returning for Santos last weekend. 

However, Neymar has not been included in the Selecao's party for the friendlies against Senegal in London on November 15 and Tunisia in Lille three days later.

"I haven't spoken to Neymar again," Ancelotti said.

"We'll see when he can recover and play again."

Vinicius Junior is included in Ancelotti's squad, despite coming under scrutiny in recent weeks for his outburst following his substitution in Real Madrid's Clasico clash with Barcelona.

There are also seven domestic-based players in the squad, including Flamengo's Danilo and Vitor Roque from Palmeiras.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos, meanwhile, returns to the squad having recovered from injury, but Alisson and Raphinha both remain sidelined.

Brazil squad: Ederson (Fenerbahce), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Danilo (Flamengo), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Luciano Juba (Bahia), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Paulo Henrique (Vasco), Wesley (Roma), Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Estevao (Chelsea), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Vitor Roque (Palmeiras).

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA, 1st ODI: Faisalabad Weather Forecast, Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

  2. Who Are ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Champions?

  3. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  4. Pratika Rawal Factfile: India's In-Form Opener Bound By Injury, Not By Spirit

  5. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

  2. Day In Pics: November 03, 2025

  3. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  4. Bihar Elections: PM Modi Accuses RJD Of Pressuring UPA To Stall Projects After Nitish Formed Government

  5. Maharashtra Reserves 70% Jobs In District Cooperative Banks For Locals

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  2. Displaced Gaza Families Forced To Live In Khan Younis Cemetery Amid War Destruction

  3. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  4. 13 Journalists, Others Missing In Sudan Amid RSF Capture Of El-Fasher

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote