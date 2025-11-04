Neymar Left Out Of Brazil Squad As Coach Carlo Ancelotti Awaits His Recovery

Neymar omitted from Brazil squad for November internationals
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has been included in Ancelotti's squad
Raphinha also remained sidelined due to injury
Carlo Ancelotti says he has not spoken to Neymar about a potential Brazil recall after naming his squad for the upcoming November internationals.
Neymar, their all-time leading scorer, is still yet to feature for Brazil since returning from his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, having continued to struggle with fitness issues.
He recently spent nearly seven weeks sidelined with a muscular problem before returning for Santos last weekend.
However, Neymar has not been included in the Selecao's party for the friendlies against Senegal in London on November 15 and Tunisia in Lille three days later.
"I haven't spoken to Neymar again," Ancelotti said.
"We'll see when he can recover and play again."
Vinicius Junior is included in Ancelotti's squad, despite coming under scrutiny in recent weeks for his outburst following his substitution in Real Madrid's Clasico clash with Barcelona.
There are also seven domestic-based players in the squad, including Flamengo's Danilo and Vitor Roque from Palmeiras.
Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos, meanwhile, returns to the squad having recovered from injury, but Alisson and Raphinha both remain sidelined.
Brazil squad: Ederson (Fenerbahce), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Danilo (Flamengo), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Luciano Juba (Bahia), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Paulo Henrique (Vasco), Wesley (Roma), Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Estevao (Chelsea), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Vitor Roque (Palmeiras).