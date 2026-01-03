Real Madrid Legend Roberto Carlos Discharged From Hospital After Heart Surgery – Know More

Roberto Carlos underwent urgent coronary angioplasty after doctors detected a heart obstruction
Carlos confirmed he did not suffer a heart attack and thanked medical staff following his release
The former Real Madrid and Brazil star won the 2002 FIFA World Cup, earned 125 caps
Former Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has been discharged from the hospital following heart surgery earlier this week. Hospital Vila Nova Star confirmed his release on Friday, although no additional medical details were disclosed.
The 52-year-old former footballer underwent a coronary angioplasty, a minimally invasive procedure used to treat blocked or narrowed heart arteries, after doctors detected a heart obstruction on Monday. Medical staff advised that the procedure be carried out immediately.
Leg Pain Reveals Blood Clot
As per a report by Marca, Carlos initially sought medical attention after experiencing pain in his left leg, which was later diagnosed as a blood clot. Further examinations revealed irregularities in heart function, prompting doctors to rush him to the hospital for urgent intervention.
He then reportedly spent approximately three hours in surgery before being kept under observation for 48 hours, including a period in intensive care as part of standard medical protocol.
Despite concerns, Carlos quickly moved to reassure fans. The day after the procedure, he confirmed on social media that he “did not have a heart attack”. Following his discharge, he expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who treated him on social media.
Carlos’ Legendary Career
Widely regarded as one of the most attack-minded left-backs in football history, Roberto Carlos enjoyed a glittering career at both club and international level.
He earned 125 caps for Brazil, spending 11 seasons at Real Madrid, and was part of the Brazil squads that reached the 1998 World Cup final and won the 2002 FIFA World Cup. He also lifted the Copa America in 1997 and 1999.
The defensive juggernaut also spent a year in the Indian Super League (ISL), joining the Delhi Dynamos team in the second season as a player-manager. The marquee signing, then 42, played the last professional game of his career in a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC.
