Real Madrid Legend Roberto Carlos Discharged From Hospital After Heart Surgery – Know More

Brazil and Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing heart surgery earlier this week. Know more about the legendary left-back’s health scare

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Roberto Carlos discharged from hospital after heart surgery
Former Brazil star Roberto Carlos is interviewed by actor Danny Ramirez during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Photo: Pool/Mandel Ngan via AP
Summary
  • Roberto Carlos underwent urgent coronary angioplasty after doctors detected a heart obstruction

  • Carlos confirmed he did not suffer a heart attack and thanked medical staff following his release

  • The former Real Madrid and Brazil star won the 2002 FIFA World Cup, earned 125 caps

Former Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has been discharged from the hospital following heart surgery earlier this week. Hospital Vila Nova Star confirmed his release on Friday, although no additional medical details were disclosed.

The 52-year-old former footballer underwent a coronary angioplasty, a minimally invasive procedure used to treat blocked or narrowed heart arteries, after doctors detected a heart obstruction on Monday. Medical staff advised that the procedure be carried out immediately.

Leg Pain Reveals Blood Clot

As per a report by Marca, Carlos initially sought medical attention after experiencing pain in his left leg, which was later diagnosed as a blood clot. Further examinations revealed irregularities in heart function, prompting doctors to rush him to the hospital for urgent intervention.

He then reportedly spent approximately three hours in surgery before being kept under observation for 48 hours, including a period in intensive care as part of standard medical protocol.

Despite concerns, Carlos quickly moved to reassure fans. The day after the procedure, he confirmed on social media that he “did not have a heart attack”. Following his discharge, he expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who treated him on social media.

Carlos’ Legendary Career

Widely regarded as one of the most attack-minded left-backs in football history, Roberto Carlos enjoyed a glittering career at both club and international level.

He earned 125 caps for Brazil, spending 11 seasons at Real Madrid, and was part of the Brazil squads that reached the 1998 World Cup final and won the 2002 FIFA World Cup. He also lifted the Copa America in 1997 and 1999.

The defensive juggernaut also spent a year in the Indian Super League (ISL), joining the Delhi Dynamos team in the second season as a player-manager. The marquee signing, then 42, played the last professional game of his career in a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
