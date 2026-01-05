Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Paris FC, Ligue 1: Dembele The Difference As PSG Claim Narrow Derby Win

PSG vs Paris FC, Ligue 1 2025-26: Ousmane Dembele struck the decisive goal as Paris Saint-Germain edged past city rivals Paris FC 2-1 at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint Germain vs Paris FC match report Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 17
Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates his goal during the Ligue 1 match against Paris FC on January 4, 2026.
  • Desire Doue opened the scoring just before half-time in PSG’s 2-1 win over Paris FC at Parc des Princes

  • Paris FC responded early in the second half through Willem Geubbels’ penalty

  • Ousmane Dembele restored PSG’s lead minutes later, his deflected strike settling the Paris derby

Ousmane Dembele scored the winner as Paris Saint-Germain edged out local rivals Paris FC 2-1 at Parc des Princes.

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner grabbed the decisive goal for Luis Enrique's side, who moved back within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Lens.

PSG thought they had been awarded a penalty just before the half-hour mark when Otavio challenged Desire Doue, but a VAR review ruled contact occurred just outside the area.

Former PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp then made a smart save to deny Senny Mayulu, but the hosts broke the deadlock just before half-time, with Fabian Ruiz teeing up Doue for a neat finish.

The visitors responded well and were back on level terms within six minutes of the second half, as Willem Geubbels slotted home from the penalty spot after Illia Zabarnyi brought down Alimami Gory.

Nevertheless, PSG were back in front just two minutes later with Dembele cutting in from the right wing, before his curling effort deflected off Moustapha Mbow and in.

Nuno Mendes went close to making it 3-1 when he called Trapp into action midway through the second half, but the single-goal margin was enough to get the hosts over the line.

Data Debrief: Local bragging rights for PSG

PSG are unbeaten in each of their last 39 Ligue 1 home matches against promoted opponents (W35 D4), having prevailed in what was the first meeting between the Paris clubs since 1978.

Doue opened the scoring with his third goal in four league games, and first as a starting player in the division since finding the net against Le Havre in April.

Paris FC equalised courtesy of their fourth penalty goal of the season, with only Brest (five) scoring more often from the spot in the division.

It was also the first penalty goal PSG have conceded in Ligue 1 since Eliesse Ben Seghir struck for Monaco in December 2024.

Dembele's deflected strike settled the contest. The France international has now been directly involved in four goals in as many games for PSG in all competitions (two goals, two assists), after failing to do so in each of his previous six.

Luis Enrique also marked his 100th domestic game in charge of the Ligue 1 champions by recording his 74th victory, a tally only bettered by Thomas Tuchel (78) after his first century of matches at the helm.

Published At:
Tags

